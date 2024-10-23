Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind': Marissa's Breakup With Ramses Is Her "Worst Heartbreak" (SPOILERS) "I think you're making a mistake. I think this is a big mistake," Marissa tells Ramses in the Season 7 finale of 'Love Is Blind.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 23 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 7 of Love Is Blind. After just a few weeks, we've reached the weddings on Season 7 of Love Is Blind, but only two couples make it down the aisle. In a not-so-surprising turn of events, Marissa George and Ramses Prashad part ways in the finale.

Leading up to the wedding, it was evident that the couple had several differences, making their separation seem inevitable. So, why exactly did Marissa and Ramses break up? Here's what we know.

Why did Marissa and Ramses break up on 'Love Is Blind'?

Since leaving Mexico, the pair have been struggling. Not only does Ramses seemingly judge Marissa for her military career, but he also wants her to go on birth control so he doesn't have to use protection during sex.

By Episode 10, it's clear that things aren't going well for Marissa and Ramses. They continue to clash over their sex life, and by the next episode, it becomes clear that their relationship is over due to their misaligned values and the numerous differences between them. Plus, Ramses seems reluctant to share a living space with Marissa.

In the finale, titled "Leap of Faith," Marissa tells Ramses they have a "great future" ahead of them and she wants to marry him. However, Ramses reveals that after speaking with his brother and his niece's mother, LaDallas, he's had some realizations about his previous marriage that are making him hesitant about taking this next step with Marissa.

"I learned about things, and f--k, I just learned that my ex was hurting much more than I realized after that divorce," Ramses reveals. "I'm just scared that something may happen, where I end up hurting you."

Marissa rolls her eyes and throws her head back in frustration: "It's killing me," she says. "We just had a conversation in the jacuzzi about how we have this beautiful thing coming up and it's very nerve-racking and it's scary and there's a lot of people involved and a lot of feelings involved. But ultimately, it's just about you and I."

Ramses replies, "After being married and just seeing other marriages and hearing from other married people, I just don't think love alone is enough. I think there needs to be other things that are also working."

He notes that they've developed an "incredible bond" but points out potential challenges in their daily lives together that could wear them down over time. Marissa tries to reassure him, stating that they can overcome any obstacle. Unfortunately, her efforts seem in vain as Ramses appears to already have his mind made up.

"My feelings are telling me to move forward, but that's caused me to make some wrong decisions in the past," he explains. "I need to be more logical about my reasoning, and so, I don't want to get to that point where I look back and I'm just like, 'F--k, I did it again. Like, I f--ked up again. I made that same f--king mistake I always do.'"

Until now, Ramses hasn’t felt he was making a mistake, but after their conversations, he says there are things he hasn't prioritized that he now realizes are too important to ignore. Marissa processes his words but feels frustrated, saying, "There are things you brushed under the rug or thought weren't a big deal, but now are a big deal. What?!"

Ramses continues, "It's about your energy and my energy. Living and coexisting in the same space is what it is. Is your energy going to be too much for me, or is it going to make me feel overwhelmed? Is it going to be too much for me? ... Every day when you bring in work, and you bring in day-to-day stresses or whatever, there's so much going on, and I feel like I [haven't had] a moment ... just for myself. End of the day, it's not you; it's me."

"But you are literally saying that," Marissa replies. "I know there's nothing necessarily wrong with me, Ramses, but you told me you fell in love with me because of who I am."

Ramses insists he "loved" her energy during their time in the pods, but Marissa counters, "That's what every guy feels. They love the first couple of months of dating me because it's great. The energy is just so f--king great. I get it. I've heard that before." She urges Ramses to reconsider, saying he shouldn't have even come on Love Is Blind if he needed more time living with someone before marriage.

"For the first time, I was 100 percent myself. I feel like I've been the most understanding person," Marissa admits. "How could I feel so sure and you not, you know? I just want someone to be sure about me. I just want someone to choose me, right?" Feeling distraught, Marissa expresses her disbelief, saying, "I just don't know how you go from how we were two days ago to this. Literally insane. It's the worst day of my life."

She repeatedly asks Ramses if he’s sure, but all he can say is, "I'm so sorry." Overwhelmed with emotion, Marissa begins to cry, lamenting "how fast" his doubts surfaced. "It doesn't feel real," she says through sobs. "It feels like it just came out of nowhere. How do you become so unsure so fast?"

She tells Ramses, "I think you're making a mistake. I think this is a big mistake. I believe that wholeheartedly. ... This is, like, the worst heartbreak I've ever experienced." She then walks away to call her mom, sharing that the wedding is off. Through tears, she tells her mom, "It hurts so bad."