Love Is Blind Did Marissa's Mom in 'Love Is Blind' Overstep in Her First Meeting with Ramses? "She definitely came in HOT," is how one TikToker recounted the meetup between Marissa's mom and Ramses. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 10 2024, 1:35 p.m. ET

Fans of Love Is Blind were introduced to Marissa’s mom, Vanessa, in Season 7, Episode 9, which aired on Oct. 9, 2024, and she came in with the heat! It’s no surprise, though, as it's customary for parents to grill their child’s partner to see if they’re a good match. In the episode, Ramses met Marissa’s mom and siblings for lunch, and while the initial meetup was polite, Vanessa didn’t waste time before throwing some shade.

Not only did Marissa's mom call out Ramses’s fashion, saying, “The whole '80s breakdancing ... like, little tail thing, I’m not feeling it,” and she also remarked that he and Marissa looked like siblings, calling it “weird.” With Vanessa stealing the spotlight in Episode 9, fans are now eager to know more about her. Here’s everything we’ve found out!

Marissa's mom Vanessa from 'Love Is Blind Is Blind' is divorced with four kids.

To be clear, being divorced with multiple kids is in no way a bad thing. People grow apart or realize they want different things in life, and sometimes kids are part of that journey. But knowing that Vanessa is divorced and raised several children on her own helps explain why she came in tough and didn’t hold back when sharing her expectations for Ramses with her daughter.

She recalled, "At 35, 36 years old, I was taking care of four kids. I was waking up at 4 o'clock in the morning, working, and then I was staying up till 2, 3, 4 in the morning" to finish nursing school. Earlier in the conversation, Marissa also opened up about her difficult upbringing, explaining that her family struggled financially. They had to hand-make their Christmas ornaments, and her sister even recalled having to wear socks as mittens, saying, “It was very embarrassing.”

Throughout the discussion, Vanessa didn’t sugarcoat her words, revealing that Marissa was "f--ked over" by both her father and stepfather. We also learned that Marissa’s mom has multiple children from different relationships, with Marissa’s brother Quentin joking, “All of our dads could make a volleyball team.” Marissa admitted her mom wasn’t a fan of her ex-boyfriends, calling them “trash.” So, as a protective mom, Vanessa is clearly looking out for her daughter’s best interests.

While Vanessa's views on marriage suggest she doesn't believe they last "forever" and that they end when people can no longer tolerate each other, that’s not her main concern. Instead, she’s worried that Ramses might take advantage of Marissa for her money. Marissa is pursuing a law degree, and her mom believes she has a bright future ahead of her.

Marissa's mom wants her to get a prenup with Ramses.

Marissa's mom didn’t hold back when it came to sharing her open and honest opinion about Ramses, even suggesting the couple sign a prenup. "My mom is very protective of me," Marissa explained before her mom arrived, noting that with her father absent, her mom feels the need to "really fill in that role."

And did she ever! Aside from bringing up the prenup, Vanessa bluntly told Ramses, "I will just tell you, you hurt my daughter, I will cut your balls off." Ouch!

