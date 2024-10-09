Marissa Doesn't Want "Religious Beliefs" To Be the Reason for Her Wedding on 'Love Is Blind'

Of the handful of couples that make it out of the pods in Season 7 of Love Is Blind, Ramses and Marissa seem pretty sure about each other. Unfortunately, things like politics, personal ethics, and religion could put a damper on things. Because when it comes to religion, they might have differing opinions that they can't quite move past. But what is Marissa's religion on Love Is Blind? It is a big part of her past.

Just because Ramses and Marissa have different ideas about what they believe in, it doesn't necessarily mean their relationship is headed for the Love Is Blind relationship graveyard. However, after their discussions in the second batch of Season 7 episodes, it certainly seems like it could be something to throw a wrench in their plans as a couple.

Source: Netflix

Marissa has a religious background on 'Love Is Blind.'

When Marissa and Ramses discuss how big of a role religion will play in their wedding, Marissa is clear about wanting their wedding to be more "spiritual" than religious. She does concede that the ceremony is as much for hers and Ramses's loved ones as it is for them, but she also doesn't want the focal point of the big day to be religion.

"I don't want anyone at the wedding to think that we're getting married under religious beliefs," Marissa tells Ramses on Love Is Blind. He agrees that he can keep the religious part of their wedding to a minimum, though he does reveal that his mom might take issue with religion being so far removed from her son's wedding. And that could create an issue for Ramses and Marissa even before their wedding day.

Was Marissa Mormon before 'Love Is Blind'?

One of the reasons Marissa turned to spirituality rather than organized religion likely has to do with her past in the Mormon church. She even says that there was a time when she thought she would be married in a temple, which is standard for those who practice Mormonism. While her distancing herself from more conventional religious practices isn't about the Mormon church itself, Marissa explains to Ramses that it is about finding what works for her.

"I don't hate religion. I guess it sounds like I hate religion," she admits. "When God is white in a church and you're taught white beliefs when it comes to religion, you start to believe a lot of those things. And it's very much men-centric, especially in the Mormon chiurch." This is one reason why the Mormon church is in Marissa's past. However, she still speaks highly of some people in the church, and she doesn't seem to hold ill will toward those who do practice religions that focus on God.