'Love Is Blind' Fans Question Stephen Richardson's Sleep Test Claims (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 7 of Love Is Blind. Following a whirlwind romance in Season 7 of Love Is Blind, Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson have officially split. Their breakup is quite messy, as Stephen allegedly texted another woman he may have intended to cheat with.

In Episode 8, an upset Monica confides in her friend and co-star Taylor Krause, expressing her shock over Stephen's actions. Monica reveals that Stephen was away for a sleep test the night before, but she questions the truth of his explanation. As viewers watch their engagement unravel, many are left wondering: What exactly is a sleep test? Here's what we've found so far.

Source: Netflix Stephen from 'Love Is Blind' claims he got drunk for a sleep test.

'Love Is Blind' fans want to know: What is a sleep test?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a sleep test (or sleep study), formally known as a polysomnogram, is a "diagnostic test that tracks and records how multiple body systems work while you're asleep."

This study uses sensors to track the activity of the heart, brain, and respiratory system, offering healthcare providers a thorough evaluation of sleep quality. The test is typically recommended for individuals showing symptoms of sleep-related conditions, to guide treatment options, or to assess the effectiveness of completed treatments.

I've never participated in a sleep study but it seems like "No Alcohol" would be like, Requirement Number One??? #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind7 #LoveIsBlindS7 pic.twitter.com/bOYjPh67qR — elizabeth (@bibishoff) October 9, 2024

On the show, Stephen claims he got drunk before his sleep test and ended up making a mistake by texting another woman with messages "filled with fetishes." "Did he do a sleep test? I don't know. He didn't sleep here. It's really unbelievable," Monica says, tears in her eyes. Taylor calls Stephen's actions "evil" and expresses her sympathy, saying she's "just so sorry."

Now, many fans in the Love Is Blind subreddit are rallying behind Monica, convinced that Stephen is not telling the truth about his actions. "The 'drunk at a sleep study' thing is wild. They do NOT perform sleep studies on drunk people! What an idiot," one Reddit user commented.

Someone else agreed, writing, "I don't buy the sleep test thing, he said he texted the girl because he was drunk at the sleep test, but pretty sure they don't allow you to be intoxicated or it would mess up the results."