Love Is Blind Marissa and Ramses Might Have Too Much To Work Out Before Their Wedding on 'Love Is Blind' Marissa and Ramses have different views about the military. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Oct. 16 2024, 11:02 a.m. ET

In the pods, Marissa and Ramses had all the makings of a successful relationship. And even when they meet face to face on Love Is Blind, they seem to have enough chemistry to take them far. But how far can that really take a couple when they have a wedding day and promises of "forever" looking over their heads? Because despite their similarities, Marissa and Ramses might have too many differences to really go to distance.

So, are Ramses and Marissa still together after Love Is Blind? When she meets her other pod boyfriend, Bohdan, Marissa doesn't seem regretful about her decision to go for Ramses instead. It almost cements her decision, in a way. However, it might not be another person that does them in as a couple before they can even get to the altar.

Are Marissa and Ramses still together after 'Love Is Blind'?

Judging by social media clues alone, it doesn't look like Marissa and Ramses are still together, following their shared Love Is Blind journey. They've both shared photos from the show, but they haven't posted anything that places them together at the same place at the same time, which certainly makes it seem like these two are not long for the experiment.

Ramses and Marissa also have very different views when it comes to politics and the military. They have a somewhat heated discussion about Marissa's former career in the Navy and Ramses stands firm on the belief that he couldn't be with her if she were to ever join the military again. She has no plans to, but their difference in opinion here is another fundamental difference that would be hard for them to overcome.

Alleged Love Is Blind spoilers also indicate that Marissa and Ramses make it to their wedding day, but split up at that time. Of course, nothing is confirmed until the finale drops on Netflix, but if the spoiler is accurate, then those fans who doubt the longevity of Ramses and Marissa's relationship aren't wrong.

Marissa has boundaries that Ramses doesn't seem to understand.

In Episodes 10 and 11, Marissa and Ramses clash over more differences, this time with boundaries. Ramses can't quite understand why Marissa sometimes doesn't want to be affectionate, and she explains that she can get overstimulated and, therefore, prefer to be alone or at least avoid physical touch. Ramses's solution to this is to come up behind her while she's cooking and show his affection and reiterate that he still wants to marry her.

Ramses says multiple times that he can see himself with Marissa long-term and that he still wants to marry her. However, Marissa hasn't echoed these sentiments and that might be a big clue of how things turn out for them. We also don't see them in any wedding day scenes in the previews for the finale after Episode 11.