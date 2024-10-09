Marissa Has No Regrets About Her Long Military Career Before 'Love Is Blind'

When Marissa was still in the pods on Love Is Blind, one thing she bonded with Bohdan over was their shared history in the military. Marissa spent eight years in the service after all, with a focus on the Navy. But Marissa's military career could be something that she and Ramses just can't see eye to eye on. In the second batch of Season 7 episodes, they clash over what it means to fight for your country and the choice that military soldiers and troops make.

For Marissa, it's about owning up to her choices and supporting the people who sacrifice plenty to serve in different branches of the military. For Ramses, it's about standing firm on principles and "morals," which he explains to Marissa's friends are non-negotiable for him. But could their differing beliefs when it comes to the military be what ends their relationship at some point?

Marissa from 'Love Is Blind' had a long career in the military.

Marissa spent eight years in the military. She also grew up on bases as a child, and for her, the U S. military is heavily ingrained in her. Because of that, she doesn't regret any of her decisions to serve in the Navy. Ramses, on the other hand, can't stress enough that those people who Marissa believes sacrifice so much do so willingly and that it is essentially on them that they make these sacrifices to serve.

On the other hand, Marissa does recognize that there is a certain level of the patriarchy that remains strong in the military. "I had to leave the military behind," Marissa admits to Ramses on the show. "People do not realize the brainwashing that the military does. And, like, I've been in it my whole life. I truly believed in the military, I was very patriotic."

'Love Is Blind's Marissa tried out the Army Reserves too.

Marissa's career in the military is over but she admits that she did try out the Army Reserves at one point. According to her, however, it was too much to go back into that life, and she knew it wasn't for her. For the sake of her relationship with Ramses, that's a good thing. But she still stands by her belief that she should support the soldiers who are still serving, even if Ramses can't.

Joining the Navy again is a deal-breaker for Ramses on 'Love Is Blind.'

When Ramses and Marissa discuss their first real debate and issue with her friends, Ramses admits that if Marissa was to go back into the military, it would be grounds for a divorce. Ramses tells Marissa's friends that "your politics is tied to your ethics." Because of this belief, he doesn't think he could support Marissa if she decided to serve in the military again.

