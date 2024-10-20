Home > Television > Reality TV 'Love Is Blind' Villain Tyler's Baby Mama Finally Breaks Her Silence About "Sperm Babies" "I never imagined or thought that he would attempt to disown our kids." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 20 2024, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Season 7 of Love Is Blind is going down as one of the most diabolical seasons of reality TV ever. Mostly due to Tyler Francis, an account manager from Washington D.C. who waited 13 days until his wedding to tell his fiancée Ashley Adionser that he has three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

However, he told Ashley that he was just a sperm donor, and he had no role in their lives. That did not sit well with the mother of his children and her family, who quickly took to social media to make it very clear that they were not "sperm babies." Tyler's baby mama Bri Thomas finally told her side of the story on Oct. 19, two weeks before the reunion episode. Here is what she had to say.

Source: Instagram Bri Thomas with her three kids, Kairo, Kali, and Kamari.

Article continues below advertisement

In a series of videos, the mother of Tyler's kids denies that he was not involved in their lives.

In a series of five videos she uploaded to her Instagram page, Bri details exactly how she and Tyler made the decision to have children together. She explained that she is naturally a shy and private person, so making these videos was difficult for her, but something she felt needed to be done to "defend her babies."

Article continues below advertisement

In regards to their oldest son Kairo, Tyler was initially helping Bri and her ex-wife conceive and he was not going to assume a father role. However, shortly before Kairo's birth, Bri's ex-wife left and moved to California and they got into a nasty custody dispute. "Suddenly, one day, I received a text from Tyler and he asked me if I would be ok with him being a father to Kairo because he did not want Kairo to be raised by a single mother as he had," she shared.

"And after much thought and consideration, I agreed to this proposition from Tyler. Since that moment, Tyler has been considered to be and has acted as a father to Kairo."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler's baby mama Bri reveals that their twin girls were conceived naturally.

Bri goes on to detail that her twins with Tyler were not planned, unlike her first child. "Kali and Kamari are the result of natural, unplanned intercourse with absolutely no complexity surrounding parentage," she explained. "They were conceived before Kairo turned 1, and I will admit that I have not always been comfortable with that truth due to the fact that I have lived the majority of my life as a lesbian."

Article continues below advertisement

She went on to explain that he was there through her entire pregnancy, at the birth, and were even living together at the time. His mother and sister also visited Bri at the hospital after the twins were born.

The arrangement between Bri and Tyler was that they would give the kids a two-parent household with the understanding that they could date other people. "I truly hate that I had to provide an explanation in hopes of defending myself and my children. I just could not continue to sit back and allow what was being said about me and the kids to continue on, and just be lied on, and just sit here."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler was at Bri's house with the kids just one day before filming 'Love Is Blind.'

In what was maybe her most shocking revelation, Bri shared that there was no bad blood between her and Tyler, and he was actually at her house with the kids the day before he left to go film Love Is Blind Season 7 — and she even wished him luck.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

It was after Tyler got back from Mexico that she began to notice something was "off." "He kept giving excuses on why he couldn't see [the kids], and then one day I noticed he deleted his Facebook, which is where all the pictures that he would post of the kids, that's where all the pictures were," she added. "I was completely heartbroken for my children."

She continued, "I never imagined or thought that he would attempt to disown our kids. We even discussed me and the kids being a part of the wedding prior to him leaving if he made it that far. It's all really surreal." Now, she is going after Tyler for back child support, and Bri also filed to change the twins last name, so all her kids can have the same last name.