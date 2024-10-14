'Love Is Blind': Stephen Richardson Makes His Situation Worse With Social Media Rants

It seems we've likely seen the last of Stephen Richardson on Season 7 of Love Is Blind, but he's still very much in the spotlight. He's become a regular topic in the show's subreddit, where many users have noticed the recent chaos on his social media.

On Oct. 11, 2024, Reddit user u/Fabulous_Sherbet_431 took to the Love Is Blind subreddit and shared several screenshots from Stephen's Instagram comment section, showcasing his defensive attitude rather than acknowledging his mistakes.

'Love Is Blind' star Stephen Richardson is on the defensive in his Instagram comments.

The first screenshot shows Stephen confronting another Instagram user for allegedly criticizing him and his dog, Clementine. In a comment on a Sept. 25 post showcasing a photo of Clementine, someone accused Stephen of animal abuse, stating, "Someone call animal control because god knows what this pervert does to satisfy his own selfish needs."

Stephen responded in all caps, "DON'T YOU DARE COME AFTER MY F--KING DOG I WILL DESTROY YOU!!" In the post featuring the screenshot, shared on Oct. 10, he added in the caption, "Anyone that owns a pet regardless of how you feel about ME as a make-believe individual should be absolutely disgusted by this level of degeneracy and hatred in this little girls statement."

In another screenshot from the Reddit post, one user asked Stephen if he's a "sociopath," while another person quipped, "You seem like a solid man!"—which definitely comes off as sarcastic.

Another Instagram user commented, "A sleep test is almost as bad as in the lost and found parking lot until 3 a.m." Stephen then essentially admitted he attended the sleep test while drunk to maximize his disability claims, saying, “OK, not gonna lie, this one went over my head. But the VA gave me a higher percentage of disability for it, so that's been helpful for my broke a--."

In the final screenshot, taken from TikTok, Stephen appears to be working, with a text overlay that reads, "Training to battle all the stay-at-home wives that hate me for ruining their fantasy of who they THINK I am."