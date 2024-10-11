Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Star Monica Davis Reveals How She Found Stephen's Texts to Another Woman "I went to go click the message, and next thing you know, I'm in his texts, and I see a girl's name," Monica said on 'The Viall Files' podcast. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 11 2024, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Love Is Blind. While every contestant on Love Is Blind dreams of finding "the one" and getting married, it doesn't always work out that way. In fact, many engaged couples go their separate ways before their wedding day — and Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson are no exception.

The couple meet and fall in love during Season 7, but their relationship takes a tumultuous turn when Monica discovers that Stephen texted another woman, leading to suspicions of infidelity. Now, there are questions about how Monica discovered the texts between Stephen and another woman. Luckily, the sales executive shared all the details on Nick Viall's podcast!

How did Monica find out about Stephen's "disgusting" texts on 'Love Is Blind'?

During the Oct. 10, 2024, episode of The Viall Files podcast, 37-year-old sales executive Monica Davis opened up about her experience on the hit reality dating show. She also cleared up how she discovered her fiancé Stephen Richardson's explicit and "disgusting" text messages to another woman.

After leaving the pods and getting engaged in Mexico, the Season 7 couples were given apartments in the same building to live together before their weddings. Monica shared that their co-stars, Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans, were going to bake "fall cookies" for everyone and would text everyone when they were ready for drop-off.

"Stephen and I were hanging out in the apartment, having a great, great time, laughing," Monica recalled, noting that they were genuinely enjoying each other's company without the cameras around.

Stephen soon headed to the bathroom, and his phone buzzed with a text they had been waiting for. "I said, 'Oh, babe, like Garrett just texted, I'm gonna respond. It's about the cookies,'" Monica continued. "I went to go click the message, and next thing you know, I'm in his texts, and I see a girl's name."

"This was something I was not expecting from this person, really at all," she said. Despite her instincts telling her to stop, Monica quickly opened the text thread and discovered that Stephen had been sexting another woman while they were engaged. She admitted she couldn't recall the exact words of his texts, but the shock left her feeling "so taken aback" and as if she "couldn't breathe" as she scrolled through the messages.

Stephen is only on #LoveIsBlind to be in the “spotlight”. Boy is out here hoping girls will be in his DMs 🤢 he’s so cringe! — Marissa✨ (@mnoellee) October 10, 2024

"Even right after it all went down, I didn't even remember the girl's name," she added. "I do remember seeing, like, really kinky, dirty talk; one specific message was just talking about how he's never been able to find someone who satisfies his kinks the way that she does."

Monica emphasized, "I'm not kink-shaming. I've been accused of kink-shaming already. I just didn't know that this was the person ... that I was sharing a bed with. I was taking this experiment so seriously, like, I was really in love with this person."