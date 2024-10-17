Wait, Did Leo Actually Bring a Water Bong Into the 'Love Is Blind’'Pods in Season 7?

Even though Leo Braudy doesn't make it much further than outside of the pods on Love Is Blind, he has still taken up some rent in viewers' minds. From his numerous claims about his income and inheritance to his talk about his career as an art dealer, Leo has painted himself in a certain way. But now, viewers think they missed something, specifically a glass water bong, when Leo was in the pods.

Could Leo really have had a bong on the floor of the pod with him while he was on one of many pod dates? That seems highly unlikely, but some screenshots that have been making the rounds on social media (and then deleted, curiously enough) have fans talking about the supposed bong and wondering what's up with it.

Did Leo bring a bong into the 'Love Is Blind' pods?

In a screenshot from one of Leo's dates in the pods he's sitting on the couch and eating takeout. And when you look on the floor next to the couch, there appears to be something made of glass. Some fans took this to be a glass bong, which honestly wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities since Leo's family's art gallery sells high end glass pieces. But the actual answer behind what some believe to be Leo's Love Is Blind bong is actually pretty boring.

As some fans pointed out in a Reddit thread about the screenshots from a Season 7 episode, the glass container on the floor is just that — a carafe, or pitcher, used for water. And when you zoom in, it's a little more obvious that yes, that's what it was all along. But can you really blame viewers for questioning what they saw? There's little else to do while listening to the singles get to know each other in the pods besides watching their facial expressions and wondering who cleans up those pods between each date.

"Definitely not a bong because the top is asymmetrical," one Redditor commented on a thread about the screenshot. "The shape at the top would suggest it's some type of decanter or carafe. It's finished with an angled rim for pouring." Someone else commented, "Rich guys water." Another wrote, "Only rich people would understand."

Leo has been outspoken about his time on 'Love Is Blind.'

If the glass container was a bong or water pipe of some kind, chances are, Leo would be quick to talk about it on social media. After Love Is Blind Season 7 premiered on Netflix, Leo started posting about it on Instagram, sometimes to explain himself, and other times to poke fun at his own portrayal. He even joked that Netflix reached out to him to offer him a cut of merchandise and that he refused because Netflix needs the money more than he does.