'Love Is Blind' Fans Fully Expect the Season 7 Reunion To Be Nothing but Drama

After a season of highs and lows and even a couple of breakups well before the wedding days, Love Is Blind owes fans a drama-filled reunion. And that may be just what they get when the Season 7 reunion drops on Netflix. But it premieres at a time that's different from the other episodes in the season and we have some of the details about what to expect.

For all of the couples there's a lot to unpack. Ahead of the finale, Stephen and Monica broke up following some inappropriate texts between Stephen and a mystery woman. Then, Tim and Alex split up after another argument where better communication could have helped out just a smidge. And, ahead of the finale, there was little hope for the remaining couples, except for maybe Taylor and Garrett.

Source: Netflix

When is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion released?

The reunion special will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 30. The only kicker? Instead of dropping at 3 a.m. EST like the other episodes before it, the reunion will be available to stream at 9 p.m. EST on the streaming platform. That does pose a potential issue for buffering or other technical trouble, since fans will all be glued to their TV screens or devices at the same time. Let's just hope that Netflix knows what it's doing with the way the reunion premieres.

Who is hosting the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion?

Ahead of the reunion and even before the finale dropped, Season 7's Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy starred in a reunion promo that Netflix shared on social media. But don't worry that this former couple is taking the place of our trusted hosts because no, Brittany and Leo are not hosting the Love Is Blind reunion.

Source: Netflix

Instead, as per usual, Nick and Vanessa Lachey are the hosts for the reunion special. That means we can expect lots of difficult questions for the worst guys of the season, as well as meme-worthy facial expressions that only Vanessa can deliver while sitting on a stage with the Season 7 couples and ex-couples. So yeah, not a bad deal.

Brittany and Leo will be at the 'Love Is Blind' reunion.

Brittany and Leo split up shortly after they left the pods together. They also didn't go on the group trip to Mexico and instead took their own romantic getaway to Miami. However, just because their relationship didn't last, it doesn't mean they aren't important to the story for other couples, like Nick NAME and Hannah Jiles, since Hannah was torn between Leo and Nick for a while.