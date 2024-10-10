'Love Is Blind' Filmed Season 7 in D.C. While Season 5 Was Still Airing

Spoiler Alert: This article contains light spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 7. Since it aired in 2020, Netflix’s Love Is Blind has taken fans across the country and around the globe. In Season 7, the U.S. version of the reality TV series ventured to Washington, D.C., to meet 29 singles in their 20s and 30s determined to spend the rest of their lives with the spouse of their dreams. Unfortunately, Season 7 has had some hiccups along the way, including baby mama drama, a sleep test scandal, and one contestant refusing to wear condoms with his new wife.

Article continues below advertisement

And that’s only what we’ve seen from the season’s nine episodes. As the October 2024 finale nears, the Season 7 engaged couples face the challenge of deciding whether to stay with their spouses-to-be. However, according to the show’s timeline, some made their own decisions and have been (hopefully) happily married for quite some time. So, when was Season 7 of Love Is Blind filmed? Here’s what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

When was Season 7 of ‘Love Is Blind’ filmed?

Season 7 of Love Is Blind’s filming schedule began shortly after the show posted its now-recognizable casting call flyers. In April 2023, the show’s production studio, Kinetic Content, posted that their team sought cast members in the D.C. area. The producers were also looking to cast in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Denver then.

Although casting for the show began during Love Is Blind’s fifth season, the Season 7 cast was reportedly selected and began filming sometime in 2024. And there's a method to LIB's madness for those wondering how a show that wrapped its sixth season in March 2024 was ready to film another one in the same year.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Business Insider, Love Is Blind couples only have 38 days to decide if they’ve met their “person.” Ten days are spent getting to know each other in the pods, followed by the couples meeting in person during the reveal. Then, the engaged couples spend a few days on their “honeymoon” trip, filmed in Cabo for Season 7.

Article continues below advertisement

The final 21 days are spent with the pairs getting to know each other by living together in their respective homes, followed by the wedding, where some couples decide to say “I Do” while others say “good riddance.”

Article continues below advertisement

When is the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 reunion?

The final episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 premieres on Netflix on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2024. Then, fans will see the cast gather for the Season 7 reunion, hosted by LIB mainstays Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The reunion will air on Oct. 30, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST and 6 p.m. PST. The reunion will feature the remaining couples engaged this season and possibly married now. Fans will also see one of the memorable couples, Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy.

Article continues below advertisement

Although producers stopped following the couple midway through the season and ultimately ended their engagement, they shared in a promo for the reunion that they will appear in the special. The exes also laughed about Leo’s comments about his Rolex watch by Brittany asking him, “Hey Leo, do you know what time it is?”