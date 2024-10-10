Brittany Has Opened Up About Her "Mutual" Breakup With Leo on 'Love Is Blind'

One thing that Love Is Blind viewers were left wondering about following the first six episodes of Season 7 was what happened between Brittany and Leo. They broke up following their meeting in the pods and engagement, but first, they traveled to Miami on a trip they planned to take if they weren't invited to Mexico with the rest of the cast. And now, Brittany has said that the breakup was mutual.

Article continues below advertisement

The only thing that fans knew about Brittany and Leo's split was that it happened a few weeks after they went to Miami. But without being able to see their breakup, or learn the reason why they weren't welcome to join the other couples on the cast trips, viewers had no choice but to wonder who ended things and if Brittany or Leo was the one who was snubbed by the other.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany says her breakup with Leo was "mutual" on 'Love Is Blind.'

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Brittany shared the reason behind her breakup with Leo after they met outside of the pods. And, while fans had thought there was something intense or exciting that happened to end things between them, the truth is a lot less exciting. And according to Brittany, she and Leo split up because of a mutual agreement that things wouldn't work out and they both knew it.

"One night we had a very mutual conversation of, like, 'OK, clearly some shift is happening here, and maybe we are just good friends,'" Brittany told the outlet. "There is no bad blood or anything, so nothing crazy happened. I'm very lucky of how that turned out." She also shared that she and Leo both agreed they are "better off as friends."

Article continues below advertisement

Leo is so cringe & Brittany immediately disliked him😂 I'm glad they broke the engagement, their meeting was enough I could not take any more secondhand embarrassment #LIB #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind7 — Eris 🎀🩷✨️ (@eristhefairest) October 4, 2024

Brittany knows why producers didn't invite her and Leo to Mexico.