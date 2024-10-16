Is There a 'Love Is Blind Habibi' Reunion Episode? Here's What We Know

Love Is Blind is a Netflix show that introduces the concept of getting to know someone sight unseen before you fall in love and marry them. In the show, people talk to prospective partners through "dating pods," which allows them to speak and learn about each other without seeing what the other person looks like. If they click, one partner will propose and the couples will finally get to meet in person as they navigate preparing for a wedding with their new partner.

The newest member of the Love Is Blind family aired this month: Love Is Blind Habibi. This installment of the franchise has been adjusted for the cultural practices of people who live in the United Arab Emirates and was a major hit right out of the gate. But now that the entire first season has dropped, fans are wondering: Is there a reunion episode coming? Here's what we know.

Is there a 'Love Is Blind Habibi' reunion episode?

Love Is Blind Habibi dropped on Oct. 10. Unlike with some series, all nine episodes dropped at once, so fans weren't forced to wait week after week. Of course, that also means that people were able to binge the series in one sitting and now crave more.

The inaugural season of Habibi included male contestants Ali, Ammar, Chafic, Karim, Khatab, Mido, Mohammed, Rakan, Rami, and Simo. Female contestants included Al-Jawhara, Asma, Dounia, Hajar, Karma, Noor, Safa, Sarah, Shereen, and Yasmin. A few couples managed to make it to the engagement and meet face-to-face, while others couldn't quite make the match.

Now, the big question: Is there a reunion episode? And all signs point to good news on this. If the series follows in the footsteps of the other Love Is Blind international counterparts, a reunion episode could be just days or weeks away. Most likely, the episode will drop before the end of October. So hold on a little longer. It's just a waiting game now.

Who's still together after 'Love Is Blind: Habibi' wrapped up?

If you need a refresher before the couples and non-coupled contestants meet for a reunion, here's a quick rundown of who coupled up and made it through the finale and who didn't.

Six couples formed by the end of the season: Karma and Ammar, Hajar and Simo, Safa and Mohammed, Asma and Khatab, Dounia and Chafic, and Noor and Mido.

Several couples called it quits before the season wrapped, including Karma and Ammar, Hajar and Simo, Dounia and Chafic, and of course Noor and Mido who had a major breakup before the end. Things with Asma and Khatab were placed on hold, but only so she could get her family's blessing. That relationship still seems to be a go.