You Can Follow the 'Love Is Blind Habibi' Cast on Instagram

In Arabic, "habibi" literally means "my love." So, it is a fitting title for the Love Is Blind series set in Dubai. Hosted by famous married couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqer, the Netflix show follows the same formula as the U.S. version and tests the theory, is love really blind?

So, who are the contestants from Season 1 of Love Is Blind Habibi who make it out of the pods? Keep reading to find out — and how you can see what they are up to today on Instagram!

Chafic Yactine

Chafic is an entrepreneur who was born in Senegal but lived in France and Belgium before making his way to Dubai. While he didn't speak Arabic fluently, his French accent was a hit with many of the ladies. Instagram: @chafic_yo

Dounia

The youngest in the pods, Dounia is a 24-year-old content creator, who was born in France but moved to Saudi Arabia in her teens. The half Saudi, half Moroccan beauty is adventurous and loves to zipline, horseback ride, and hang out on the beach. Instagram: @dounabomba

Mohamed "Mido" Gahed

Mido was born in Cairo but is based in Dubai, and is currently working as a real estate consultant. He believes character is more important than looks — but is hoping for a match who is not taller than him. Instagram: @mohamed.gahed01

Nour El Haj

A model who is unapologetic about her high standards when it comes to marriage, Noor was not everyone's cup of tea in the pods. The Lebanese beauty also blames feminists for women needing to be independent and working. Instagram: @nourelhaaj

Mohamed "Simo" Nasrollah

Another contestant who has very high standards in the pods was Simo, an entrepreneur from Morocco who now lives in Dubai. The 34-year-old told Love Is Blind Habibi, "I'm single because I was working on myself. I've made a lot of mistakes and I want to correct them... Simo today, I am in love with him." Instagram: @simonasrollah

Hajar

Representing Morocco on Love Is Blind Habibi is Hajar, an online fashion business owner who now lives in Dubai. She is also a proud dog mom to her puppy Milos. Instagram: @the.hajar23

Safa Al-jibory

The Iraqi beauty is one of the most well-traveled contestants on the show, having lived in eight countries and speaking multiple languages. Instagram: @saljibory

Mohammed Kiswani

According to his Netflix bio, Mohammed is "passionate about music, boating, football, and collecting Funko Pops." Originally from Jordan, he is now living in Dubai. Instagram: @the.kiswani

Ammar Zam

This dentist with Syrian roots showed off his singing skills in the pods. Ammar described himself as being more on the "classic" side. "If a girl wants to get married, she should give time to her partner or her husband. Her personal life isn't over but her priority becomes her house and her husband." Instagram: @drammarzam

Karma

One of the most vivacious of the bunch, Karma, who was born in Tunisia, loves singing and dancing and always had a matching fan in hand. Instagram: @karma_caramella

Asma Sami

Born in Egypt, Asma has lived in several countries including Canada and Saudia. The regional marketing manager is also "wellness-obsessed." Instagram: @itsasmasami

Khatab

Khatab, also known as DJ Khardiac, is Iraqi, and was raised in Canada but now calls Dubai home. Instagram: @khardiac_

Elham Ali and Khaled Saqer

