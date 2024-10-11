The Pods Are Popping up in a New Region: Where Does 'Love Is Blind Habibi' Take Place?

For years, viewers have watched singles blindly search for love in the U.S., U.K., Brazil, Mexico, and beyond — and now, Netflix has brought its hit reality TV dating series Love Is Blind to a whole new region of the world with Love Is Blind Habibi. This new show will see Arab singles search for their soulmates and answer the question, "Is love really blind?"

Per Netflix, "The long-running dating experiment has been adapted to reflect the many unique traditions of the countries within the Arab region." And, as always, the filming location will reflect the singles' identities and cultures. So, where does Love Is Blind Habibi take place?

Where does 'Love Is Blind Habibi' take place?

Those curious about the authenticity of Love Is Blind's newest installment will be interested to learn that much of Love Is Blind Habibi — particularly the Pods — takes place in the United Arab Emirates, a west-Asian country known for its rich culture and diverse population. However, though all the singles met in one central filming location, they hail from all over the region.

"The singles of Love Is Blind Habibi come from all over the Arab region," Netflix shared, "including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan, and Iraq — many of them are now based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates."

Love is blind habibi is bringing ALL the drama, these men are so toxic and the women are just insane 😭😭 — X ‏ (@xanaan_x) October 10, 2024

38-year-old influencer Al-Jawhara, for example, is from Saudi Arabia, while 34-year-old contractor Simo splits his time between Morocco and Dubai, per his official bio. Aside from the UAE, additional episodes of Season 1 of the show were filmed in Lebanon, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

'Love Is Blind Habibi' has sparked some hilarious fan reactions.

Now that the first season of Love Is Blind Habibi is available on Netflix — with 10 juicy episodes total — fans can't get enough of the newest spinoff. On social media, viewers have been sharing their hilarious reactions to the show and its fresh cast of Arab singles.

15min in Love Is Blind Habibi and its already ten times better than this season of Love Is Blind US #LoveIsBlindHabibi — J (@joycelina_k) October 10, 2024

Many are saying that Love Is Blind Habibi is Netflix's best version yet, surpassing all of the others that we know and love. "I have watched every single Love Is Blind, but this Habibi version? I need several seasons. Cancel all the other ones immediately," one X (formerly Twitter) user said.

Another wrote, "The strictness. The expectations. The egos. The toxic masculinity. The cultural similarities. The drama in Arabic, French, and English. The invested couples," along with a meme of Martin Scorsese saying, "This is cinema."

Others are expressing their distaste for certain controversial singles, like Simo, for example: "Simo is literally a Disney villain. Why did he insult Nour's perfume?"

Simo and Ammar have joined the list of #LoveIsBlind toxic males.



I’m actually speechless by the audacity pic.twitter.com/XIswZlbssG — Christy -AssassinJadeFoxx#3625 (@skchristy) October 10, 2024