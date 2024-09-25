Midwest Matrimony: 'Love Is Blind' Is Casting in Columbus, Ohio and Nearby Cities

Since 2020, Netflix's smash reality TV show, Love Is Blind, has paired multiple young, eligible singles with the loves of their lives, or their loves of the moment, sight unseen. The show connects people who live in the same city but likely wouldn't have met had they not swapped the dating apps to talk to strangers in their respective pods.

As the series progresses, the casting directors have set their sights on other cities with marriage-minded individuals. Ohio is prime real estate, and it appears the show accepts talent in several cities, including Columbus. Here's what to know about Love Is Blind's Columbus casting.

'Love Is Blind' is casting in Columbus and other Ohio cities.

Ohio singles who have watched Love Is Blind and saw themselves in previous cast members now have the chance to become one! In September 2024, Donna Driscoll, head of casting for Kinetic Content, the company that produces LIB, confirmed that they're looking to cast singles in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, Ohio. Driscoll told The Cincinnati Inquirer that they had never searched for talent in Ohio before and felt they would find authentic people in the Midwest.

"I think there's a big misconception that a lot of reality shows cast actors, or there's a script, or we want models and influencers...and that couldn't be further from the truth," the casting director explained. "We're looking for everyday people who are looking for love."

Love Is Blind casting in Ohio is also a nod to one of its hosts, Nick Lachey's hometown. The 98 Degrees crooner is a proud Cincinnati native and had a mansion in the Cincinnati area until he listed the home for $2.9 million in October 2023.

As for the other aforementioned cities, Columbus's 10TV dubbed the city "Boomtown" in September 2024, as the region's population is expected to reach 3 million by 2050 its residents. The city has also become a hub for career pursuits like entrepreneurship and fashion. Cleveland is also known for its stance in the entertainment industry through sports and being the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Applications are open for 'Love Is Blind's' Ohio season.

If you're an Ohio resident who thinks finding love in the city through Love Is Blind sounds like a dream job, we have great news! As of September 2024, the show accepts applications for future filming in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland. The online application consists of nearly 70 questions about yourself and why you're ready for love in the pods. However, as with all LIB seasons, casting advised applicants willing to be on the show to "be honest and evaluate and prioritize their comfort, mental health, and well-being."

In addition to Ohio, Love Is Blind's casting announced plans to audition talent in New England, Atlanta, and Miami. Before the directors' casting in the new cities, the show announced that Season 7, premiering on Netflix on Oct. 2, 2024, was filmed in Washington, D.C., and featured singles aged 27-37.