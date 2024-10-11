'Love Is Blind: Habibi' Offers Another Chance for Singles Across the Globe To Find Love

In case you aren't keeping track, Love Is Blind: Habibi marks the sixth international version of the Netflix show to drop on the streaming platform. There are others in the works that are based in other countries, but as far as this one goes, how is Love Is Blind: Habibi different from the original show? For starters, it's filmed outside of the United States, but it goes deeper than that.

Again, this isn't the first time producers took the show to another country. Before this one, which was filmed in Dubai, there was Love Is Blind: UK, Love Is Blind: Sweden, Love Is Blind: Mexico, Love Is Blind: Japan, and Love Is Blind: Brazil. But not every country and culture is exactly the same as the others. And, like these spinoffs, Love Is Blind: Habibi sets itself apart from the original show.

How is 'Love Is Blind: Habibi' different?

There are several different aspects to this iteration of Love Is Blind that viewers took note of right away. The 20 Arab singles went into the experiment with the hope of finding love, but also with their traditions and culture still at play. And that is ever apparent after the pods. Like the original Love Is Blind show set in the U.S., this one sends the couples on a trip, though it is much less romantic.

It's an opportunity for them to get to know each other face to face, but the couples don't share rooms. Instead, their sleeping arrangements are separate from their partners'. And for the couples who wanted to get married in the end, there is a Sheikh waiting to officiate their traditional wedding. In this case though, just one couple gets married for the Love Is Blind: Habibi inaugural season.

15min in Love Is Blind Habibi and its already ten times better than this season of Love Is Blind US #LoveIsBlindHabibi — J (@joycelina_k) October 10, 2024

Another big change which sets it apart from the U.S. version isn't about culture or religion at all. It's about the episode release schedule. While the OG Love Is Blind sticks to a schedule where different batches of episodes drop weekly, this one dropped all at once. But those who watched Love Is Blind: Habibi had no complaints in that department.

Where was 'Love Is Blind: Habibi' filmed?

In keeping with tradition to film a Love Is Blind series or season locally, Habibi was filled in Lebanon, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. The pool of singles was pulled from those places, and as a result, five couples left the pods ready to explore the possibility of being together forever and having a legitimate wedding.

I prefer the hugging and forehead kisses over the tongue wrestling that usually happens in the western LIB. #LoveIsBlindHabibi pic.twitter.com/tiD4rPpa9p — Sankara Supremacist✌🏾 (@Runaway_Somali) October 10, 2024