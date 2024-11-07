'Love Is Blind' Star Monica Davis Describes Falling "Quickly and Easily" for Her New Man

It's been a little over a week since the Season 7 reunion of Love Is Blind, and fans just aren't ready to say goodbye to the cast! Many are eagerly hoping for more juicy post-show updates, especially when it comes to the contestants' love lives.

One person Love Is Blind fanatics can't stop talking about is Monica Davis. So, is she dating someone new or enjoying the #SingleLife? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Who is 'Love Is Blind' star Monica Davis dating?

Just one day after the Season 7 reunion of Love Is Blind aired, Instagram fan account @therealityashley shared the exciting news that Monica is officially dating someone new!

The post featured a carousel of sweet photos, including one of Monica sharing a kiss with her mystery man at the beach, with a red heart emoji covering his face. The fan account also posted a picture of a guy sitting in the audience at the reunion, who fans speculate is her new boyfriend. "So happy for you @monicajadedavis 🩷," the caption read, and honestly, same!

Then, during the November 5 episode of the Off The Vine podcast, Monica opened up to host Kaitlyn Bristowe about her new relationship. While she chose to keep his name and Instagram handle private, Monica shared some sweet details that gave fans a glimpse into her new love story.

Monica revealed that she and her boyfriend have been together since January 2024, just two months after filming her on-screen breakup with her ex-fiancé, Stephen Richardson.

She mentioned how "difficult and hard" the whole experience on Love Is Blind had been, especially with the scrutiny she faced online, but thankfully, her new partner has been a constant source of support. Monica said her new man has been "incredibly supportive" through everything, which we're honestly so glad to hear because Monica truly deserves someone who's got her back, no matter what!

Unlike her tumultuous relationship with Stephen, Monica shared that her feelings for her new boyfriend blossomed "quickly and easily." She also said that he is a father to a young son, which is why she's decided to keep much of the personal details of their relationship private.

But she did reveal that she and his son get along great, and they recently took a fun trip to a waterpark together, which sounds like such a sweet family outing! What's even more heartwarming is that Monica mentioned she has a "great relationship" with her boyfriend’s ex-wife, which is honestly so refreshing to hear.

Monica said she and Stephen are on better terms.

During the Love Is Blind reunion on Wednesday, October 30, Monica told E! News revealed that while she and Stephen are on better terms now, they're definitely not BFFs. "I think that leading up to the reunion, there's been a lot of confusion because of things that have been on social media," she told the outlet. "And maybe Stephen perhaps trying to present this narrative that we're much closer than we are or cooler than we are."

But Monica set the record straight, saying she wanted to be able to hold her ex-fiancé "accountable" when they finally reconnected after some time apart. "We're in a better place now," she said, "but we're not good friends."