Love Is Blind New Love Alert! Brittany Shares Dating Update at the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Reunion During the highly anticipated 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 reunion, Brittany Wisniewski reveals that she's dating someone new! By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 31 2024, 11:50 a.m. ET

Even with their limited screen time, Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy left a lasting impression on Love Is Blind viewers. They found themselves in a wild love triangle, but somehow, they still managed to get engaged!

However, they weren't selected to continue filming after their engagement and ended up taking their own trip to Miami together. Unfortunately, they broke up a few weeks later. Despite their split, Brittany and Leo remain good friends. They opened up about their split during the Season 7 reunion, and Brittany even revealed she's dating someone new!



Who is Brittany Wisniewski from 'Love Is Blind' dating now?

As of now, it seems Brittany Wisniewski is keeping the identity of her new boyfriend under wraps. At the long-awaited reunion special, she told the audience that she has a new love in her life — but that's all she was willing to share at the time.

If he’s anything like her past lovers, he's likely a rugged athlete or rockstar who fully dotes on her — because let's face it, Brittany isn't into that 50/50 lifestyle. Brittany has also mentioned that she aspires to be a "trophy wife," embracing her feminine side and steering clear of the "boss babe" mentality. Overall, what Brittany really wants is someone who can whip up a great meal and make her feel like their top choice!

We're not sure if Brittany's new guy ticks all her boxes, but we're crossing our fingers that he's a bit different from her usual type. Brittany definitely deserves someone amazing, but we hope he doesn't have to jump through too many hoops to meet her high expectations!

Brittany is good friends with her ex-fiancé, Leo Braudy.

During the highly anticipated Love Is Blind reunion, Brittany and Leo opened up about their brief engagement. They admitted they weren't surprised when they learned they weren't invited to continue filming in Mexico, as they felt they were the "weakest link" among the other couples.

"[The producers] follow couples that they think are going to make it to the altar and we clearly did not, so they were right," Brittany said, while Leo added that he was "crushed" by the revelation. Looking back on their Miami trip, Brittany shared that they had a "great time." She further explained, "I think a vacation truly is the make or break [of] a relationship and we did not pass that test, but we did have so much fun.



She continued, "We hung out with my best friend a lot, she's here and she lives in Miami. All my friends love Leo. I love Leo. I think that's something no one really knows is we're very good friends now. We talk for hours on the phone." "I truly do love Leo, though, now, as a person," Brittany added. "We're very, very close. But traveling together ... there's just some quirks that you realize you're not compatible with long term or in a romantic way."