'Love Is Blind' Fans Question if Brittany Wisniewski's Anti-Cancer Book Is Legit

The Netflix star wrote the book in 2020 after losing her mom to breast cancer.

Published Oct. 23 2024, 10:15 a.m. ET

While Brittany Wisniewski didn't make it to the end of Love Is Blind with a husband, her time on the show — and her day job — remain a hot topic for fans.

During her reality TV debut, fans discussed Brittany's projects outside the show, including a book that some suspect may not have the best advice. Here's the scoop.

'Love Is Blind' fans question Brittany Wisniewski's book and her credentials as a "detoxification specialist."

In 2020, Brittany wrote a book called Keeping Well: An Anti-Cancer Guide to Remain in Remission. According to the book's Amazon page, she decided to share the information she learned after losing her mother to breast cancer. The book also coincides with Brittany's non-profit, Keep Well, whose mission is to "fund holistic care for cancer patients."

The esthetician said the book also includes work she's done as a "detoxification specialist" that has helped with "cancer prevention and healing."

However, since fans discovered her book, some have questioned its legitimacy.

On Reddit, a user who claims to be a medical scientist called out the book and said, "A lot of the info on the page rubs me the wrong way," from a medical standpoint. The user claimed the school Brittany reportedly received her accreditation to be a detoxification specialist, The International School of Detoxification, doesn't seem to be "legit."

The reveal made other LIB viewers inquire about her accreditation as well, with several users claiming they suspected the book was a "nonsense book" or "ghostwritten" all along.

While fans continue debating if Brittany has the correct credentials to author a book about anti-cancer treatments, we looked into The International School of Detoxification.

The school's website offers several courses, including detoxification, and claims that each course is accredited and takes its students to "the next level" of healing. However, the site states in a disclaimer that the courses are "solely for educational purposes and does not involve or include diagnosing, prognosticating, treatment, or prescribing of remedies for the treatment of diseases and should not be considered a substitute for medically necessary diagnostics."

