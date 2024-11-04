Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Star Marissa George No Longer Questions Her Energy in New Romance 'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George debuted her new relationship in November 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 4 2024, 1:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @rissa.george

Things are finally looking up for Love Is Blind star Marissa George! After experiencing the "worst heartbreak" of her life on the Netflix reality series, the veteran and aspiring lawyer has found a new love.

Just a few days after the Season 7 reunion of Love Is Blind aired on the streaming service, Marissa revealed that she's dating someone new. Here's what we know about her latest relationship and her mystery partner!

Source: Netflix

Who is 'Love Is Blind' star Marissa George dating?

On Nov. 2, 2024, Marissa took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into her new romance. In a video set to Taylor Swift's "You Are In Love (Taylor's Version)," she passionately kissed her new beau as he playfully brushed his hand across her bottom.

The short clip shows the lovebirds embracing in a nightclub, likely at a Halloween party, where Marissa sported a revealing astronaut costume and her partner dressed as a "space cowboy," donning an astronaut suit with a cowboy hat. "Life has a funny way of surprising you," Marissa captioned the post. "I never expected to fall in love again, let alone with someone who embraces all my energy and flaws."

She added, "When we first met, I asked him if I was too much. He looked at me, confused, and said, 'What do you mean?' I simply replied, 'Never mind,' and from that moment on, I never questioned my energy again."

That last part of Marissa's caption clearly hits back at her last relationship. Just days before she was supposed to walk down the aisle and marry Ramses Prashad on Love Is Blind, he abruptly ended things, leaving both her and the viewers stunned. Ramses' reasoning was even more baffling — he confessed that Marissa's energy didn't mesh with his, suggesting she was "too much" for him. What a weak excuse!

Now, their split wasn't just a simple matter. In fact, Marissa and Ramses had other major issues, from clashing views on the U.S. military to heated arguments about birth control and family planning. So, it's no wonder Marissa is moving on!

Marissa previously said she doesn't want to date someone who "shuts down emotionally."

During the Love Is Blind reunion on Wednesday, October 30, Marissa and Ramses came face-to-face — and it wasn't pretty. Marissa accused her ex-fiancé of avoiding her gaze, telling E! News at the reunion that he wouldn't "even look me in the eye." She mentioned that although they had reconnected before the reunion and were "talking pretty frequently," it's unlikely they will remain friends after Ramses' behavior during the taping of the reunion special.

Watching Ramses break up with Marissa when it’s obvious she wants this so bad. Girl it’s for the best trust me #LoveIsBlind #Loveisblind7 pic.twitter.com/mxCCXiAtSl — Reality Tv Junkie (@Realitea_TvJunk) October 23, 2024

"Prior to tonight, I had thought Ramses made the decision to break up with me that day," she told the outlet. "But now, after sitting through the reunion and hearing what he had to say, I do believe that he was stewing on it a little bit longer and just didn't tell me."