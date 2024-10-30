Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Marissa From 'Love Is Blind' Clears Up That Birth Control Conversation With Ramses "Rams may not always get it right, but he consistently tries to approach sensitive conversations with empathy." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 30 2024, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Terence Patrick/Netflix

There isn't much about Ramses and Marissa's relationship on Love Is Blind that fans actually liked during Season 7. And when they had that conversation about birth control, it gave viewers another reason to dislike Ramses and to wish for the couple to split up. Now, Marissa has broken her silence on the topic of birth control with Ramses to share the details of the conversation that were left out of the show at the time.

During one of the episodes ahead of Ramses and Marissa's breakup, they talked about birth control. In the episode, Marissa said that she didn't want to go back on birth control because of the side effects she had faced in the past. But when Ramses shared that he didn't want to wear condoms, it put them in an uncomfortable position as far as intimacy goes. Now, however, Marissa has cleared up some of the questions about it.



Marissa from 'Love Is Blind' broke her silence about the birth control conversation.

Marissa shared a lengthy statement on Instagram to explain that some of her conversation with Ramses about birth control and condoms was edited for the Love Is Blind episode. While she didn't make excuses for Ramses, Marissa was adamant in her statement that Ramses worked with her to see things her way and even helped to track her cycle. That way, she wasn't alone in knowing when and when not to sleep together, and she wasn't forced to take birth control as a last resort.

"I want to clarify something important to me. As I mentioned on the Viall Files, some parts of the birth control conversation didn't make it on screen," Marissa wrote on Instagram. "Rams may not always get it right, but he consistently tries to approach sensitive conversations with empathy. Although his initial comments in that conversation didn't sit well with me, we easily reached an understanding after a longer talk off camera. We agreed to continue using natural birth control by tracking my cycle — a method I've relied on for years."

