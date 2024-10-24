Ashley and Tyler's Post-'Love Is Blind' Romance Is Uncertain Amid His Baby Mama Drama

SPOILER: This article mentions spoilers for Season 7 of Love Is Blind. While it seems Love Is Blind gets wilder with each new group or matrimonial hopeful, Season 7 is one to remember. The couples this season had their own set of issues, but it's safe to say no fan saw the drama between Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser coming. Tyler and Ashley initially swooned fans with their likemindedness and adorable eagerness to make it down the aisle.

However, they quickly went from cute to messy in some fans' eyes due to Tyler confessing to being a father of three kids, which he admitted to during the season. As the season continued, fans discovered even more to the story when his baby mama and her ex-wife spoke out about his involvement in his kids' lives. But more on that later. To many viewers' surprise, the couple got married in the season finale. Now, the question on everyone's mind is, are they together now? Here's everything we know.

Are Ashley and Tyler from 'Love Is Blind' still together?

The Love Is Blind Season 7 finale aired on Wednesday, Oct. 23, with multiple weddings for the D.C.-based couples. Unfortunately, only Tyler , Ashley, and another couple, Taylor Krause and Joseman, were able to say "I Do" in front of their family and friends. During the beautiful event, Tyler brought both him and Ashley to tears with his wedding vows.

"I promise to cherish every moment, support your dreams, and embrace the beautiful unknown that lies ahead," he said. "With you, every day is a new chapter, and I can't wait to fill the pages of our love story together."

After they exchanged vows, Tyler and Ashley hinted at having children one day. When she told him she was looking forward to doing "little things" with him that come with marriage, he said they could eventually work up to a bigger common marriage practice.

"Kids?” Ashley guessed their next move, to which Tyler replied, "Yeah, I’m fine with that.” Since their fairytale wedding in October 2023, it's unclear if the newlyweds are still together. The couple have only promoted the show with behind-the-scenes moments and scenes from the season. However, Ashley recently proved she's sticking beside Tyler, at least for now.

Ashley defended Tyler's baby mama drama before their wedding aired on 'Love Is Blind.'

Two days before the Love Is Blind Season 7 finale aired, Ashley reacted to a fan who suggested she leave Tyler due to his off-camera issues. The user begged the reality star not to "disappoint" them by marrying Tyler, claimed he was "foul" for how he treated her, and also called him "broke." Ashley clapped back at the fans and criticized their "slander" of her man, her man, her man.

"Do you know him personally to spread such slander about my castmate?" she asked. "Regardless of the choice I make, I'll do whatever is best for me the same way I assume you live your life." "Food for thought before I go," she added. "Beware of social media and that alleged unauthenticated 'proof' you speak of. I pray that you'll attempt to lead with kindness moving forward."

As we know by now, Tyler and Ashley are married, though we don't know if his baby mama's latest statements affected their marriage. On the show, Ashley called her fiance's three children "sperm donor babies" after he explained they were conceived to help out two of his lesbian friends.

However, his baby's mother, Bri Thomas claimed on her social media accounts that their younger two children were conceived through sexual intercourse. She also said he was an active father in their children's lives until September 2023, when he got booked for Love Is Blind. Brittany said she nor her children have seen Tyler since, and she is currently pursuing child support.

Soon after her remarks, her ex-wife, Daeshon, claimed she has kept their first son, Kyreaux, from her since they got divorced. She also believes Brittany cheated on her with Tyler to conceive the first child rather than donating his sperm.