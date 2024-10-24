'Love Is Blind' Fans Debate if Ramses Wore a Thong During His and Marissa's Breakup Scene

After the Love Is Blind Season 7 finale, few men have been despised as much as one of the Netflix show's stars, Ramses Prashad. During the season, fans were hopeful Ramses and his LIB fiancee, Marissa George, would make it down the aisle. But boy, were we all wrong. Following several debates about Marissa's military background, Ramses being upset that she was tired after working late, and his refusal to have sex with a condom or while she was on her period ultimately became too much for him to endure.

In the Season 7 finale, Ramses called off his and Marissa's wedding. The emotional scene showed Marissa visibly upset by his decision to part ways. Still, she hugged her ex goodbye and cried in his arms. Marissa and Ramses's breakup was frustrating to watch. However, amid the anger, viewers spotted that he appeared to be wearing a thong during their final goodbye. Yep, you read that correctly. So, was Ramses actually wearing a thong on Love Is Blind? Here's what we've gathered.

Was Ramses wearing a thong in the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 finale?

Soon after the finale aired on Wednesday, Oct. 23, Ramses sparked even more attention than he already had after breaking off his and Marissa's engagement. While watching the episode, several viewers noticed his black underwear was seemingly visible. One user from the Facebook reality TV group LORT! Love of Reality TV, screenshotted the scene of Ramses and Marissa's goodbye and suspected he was wearing women's underwear. "That dude is wearing panties, I got nothing," the user wrote.

The discourse continued on Facebook and other social media sites like Reddit. On Reddit, one user noted that Ramses was wearing a black thong, as his lower back was visible in the scene. "Is he wearing a thong?" the user asked. "He’s breaking her heart and his a-- is hanging out.."

Most fans are certain Ramses wasn't wearing a thong and have shared other theories.

While many Love Is Blind viewers thought it would be hilarious to see Ramses wearing a thong during such a serious scene, there were even more level-headed fans who brought us back to reality. Amid the inevitable "Thong Song" references he received in the comments and questions about his sexuality, several viewers suggested Ramses wasn't wearing a thong at all.

Many users have noted that, due to the position and shape of the fabric on his back, he was likely wearing a mic pack and not a thong. One Redditor even screenshotted a photo of a mic pack that included an attachable belt that resembled what Ramses was wearing.

Ramses: I don’t wanna marry you, can’t explain it maybe I don’t like your energy, but it’s not you it’s me



Vanessa Lachey at the reunion: Ramses were you really wearing a thong that night?? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/RUDDKgqkkg — cheesemonger (@_dreamitbeit) October 23, 2024

Another user also shared a closer view of the Netflix star's back and said they believed the black fabric was an undershirt. The closeup also showed that Ramses was wearing red boxer briefs in the scene. "You can see separation between the black undershirt and boxer briefs," the user pointed out. "Not a thong, unfortunately,"

After many watched the episode back, most were convinced Ramses wasn't wearing a thong and that the LIB producers unintentionally fooled us. Alas, it was fun making fun of the heartbreaker in the moment!