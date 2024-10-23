Ramses Was Married Once Before He Joined the 'Love Is Blind' Experiment — What Happened?

After an extremely solid pod connection formed between Ramses and Marissa on Love Is Blind, they were all but certain to stand the test of time and the test of being out in the real world together. Sadly, that didn't happen during the Season 7 finale, and part of that reason might have something to do with Ramses's ex-wife outside of Love Is Blind.

Prior to joining the experiment to find love with someone, Ramses had been married and divorced. He didn't go into the show with any lingering feelings about his ex, but during the finale, which dropped on Netflix on Oct. 23, Ramses shared some insight into the aftermath of his split with his wife and what he felt that meant for him and Marissa.

Source: Netflix

Who is Ramses's ex-wife on 'Love Is Blind'?

No one from Love Is Blind is without their baggage of some kind, and when it comes to Ramses and Marissa, they are no exception. But when the topic of Ramses's previous marriage and his ex-wife causes one last issue for Marissa and Ramses, it's the one that ends things for them. And it's all because Ramses is worried that he might hurt Marissa like he hurt his ex.

"I understand, like, falling in love is a risk," Ramses tells Marissa in the finale. "You're risking heartbreak. I understand that. But last night, I spoke with my niece's mother LaDallas, and then my brother. We had a long conversation about my previous marriage, just talking about this decision. I learned about things…I learned that my ex was, like, hurting much more than I realized after that divorce."

ramses and marissa a damn mess he ain’t even know her birthday… #LoveIsBlind — gone girl ❦ (@cicisinterIude) October 16, 2024

He also admits that, after being married and seeing other marriages, "I just don't think, like, love alone is enough." and he doesn't want to hurt Marissa at some point down the line. Ramses previously said that things ended with his ex on good terms, though he didn't share too many more details with Marissa or anyone else in or out of the pods. Apparently though, the revelation that his ex was hurt more than he thought she was meant that for Ramses, he couldn't get married again.

What happened between Marissa and Ramses on 'Love Is Blind'?

Although Marissa is willing to work through whatever they need to work through in order to be together, Ramses seems like his mind is made up when he sits down and talks to her at the top of the finale episode. She says she realizes now that Ramses needed more time to live with a partner before taking the leap to marriage again. And Ramses doesn't believe that just loving each other is enough to allow them to have a lasting marriage.

Source: Netflix