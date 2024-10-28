Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind The 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Reunion Is Full of Jaw-Dropping Looks and Revenge Dresses The highly-anticipated Season 7 reunion of Love Is Blind drops on Wednesday, October 30, at 9 p.m. EST, only on Netflix. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 28 2024, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Another season of Love Is Blind has come and gone, but before we officially say goodbye to Season 7, there's one last treat in store: A juicy tell-all reunion special! Some of this season's most popular contestants are coming together to relive the wildest and most emotional moments, all while dishing out the latest post-show gossip.

As we gear up for the special on Wednesday, October 30, Netflix has given fans a sneak peek at the cast's lovely looks for the Season 7 reunion. Check them out below!

Taylor Krause

Taylor Krause steals the spotlight at the Season 7 reunion of Love Is Blind, rocking a sleek ponytail and a metallic breastplate top. She pairs it with a chic black maxi skirt featuring a daring hip-high slit and strappy wrap-around heels.

Garrett Josemans

Garrett Josemans continues to embrace his "glow-up," flaunting his longer locks and facial hair! He pairs his new look with a funky patterned jacket, a white button-up, and wide-leg black trousers.

Ashley Adionser

Ashley Adionser takes our breath away at the Season 7 reunion of Love Is Blind, sporting a beautiful form-fitting black gown with detailed straps and a mini train.

Tyler Francis

Tyler Francis channels his style to match his wife Ashley at the reunion special, rocking an all-black look with a velvet-lapel suit, collared shirt, and loafers (plus a flashy gold watch).

Marissa George

Marissa George stuns at the Love Is Blind reunion, leaving us all speechless. She struts in with sleek, longer hair, rocking a semi-sheer sparkly gown and silver pumps. Clearly, she's showing her ex-fiancé, Ramses, exactly what he's missing!

Ramses Prashad

Ramses Prashad isn't shy about making a statement, stepping out in bold black-and-yellow striped pants. He pairs them with an embellished jacket, a sheer crochet top, polka dot socks, and black-and-white loafers adorned with a hand-painted snake print on the leather upper.

Hannah Jiles

Hannah Jiles proudly flaunts her weight loss at the Love Is Blind reunion in a stunning red two-piece set with a delicate floral pattern and a chic 3D flower on her hip. She completes the look with bouncy, longer blonde curls, a bracelet on her left wrist, and silver pumps.

Nick Dorka

Hannah's ex-fiancé, Nick Dorka, decides to keep things casual at the Season 7 reunion of Love Is Blind. He sports a classic black suit with a crisp white button-up, skipping the tie to fully embrace a laid-back look.

Alexandra Byrd

Alexandra Byrd turns heads at the long-awaited Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion! She arrives in a captivating figure-hugging red gown with sultry cutout details, accessorizing with a bracelet on her right wrist and stylish open-toed heels. Wow, those revenge dress vibes are off the charts!

Tim Godbee

Tim Godbee, aka Alex's ex-fiancé, keeps things classy at the Season 7 reunion of Love Is Blind. He sports a dark suit paired with a crisp white shirt, red socks, and brown loafers.

Monica Davis

Monica Davis stuns at the Love Is Blind reunion, strutting in a tan sparkly halter dress with sexy cutout details — which will definitely make Stephen realize he made a big mistake by sexting another woman while they were engaged.

Stephen Richardson

Stephen Richardson seems to be embracing the chilly weather in a black turtleneck and velvet blazer. He paired the look with short black trousers and loafers — sans socks. It's his personal choice, but that look of short pants with loafers and no socks? Let's just say it’s not winning any style points!

Brittany Wisniewski

Brittany Wisniewski absolutely steals the show at the Love Is Blind reunion with her chic updo and a stunning pink gown that features a plunging scoop neckline. She completes the look with a sparkling silver necklace, a delicate bracelet, and open-toed silver heels.

Leo Braudy

