Love Is Blind Hannah Jiles Seems To Double Down on Her Treatment of Nick Dorka on 'Love Is Blind' "Why did you let me speak to you in that way?" By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 29 2024, 9:30 a.m. ET

Even though Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka split up before their wedding day on Love Is Blind, that didn't stop fans from talking about them well after their story ended in Season 7. This is mostly because of the way Hannah spoke to Nick after they got engaged and how many fans believe she talked down to him and mistreated him with her insults and backhanded compliments. Now, Hannah has commented on her treatment of Nick, but she hasn't exactly explained where it all came from.

During their time on the show, Nick and Hannah developed a deep connection in the pods. Once they met in person, Hannah made multiple comments to other people about how different Nick looked than how he described himself to her when they were still in the pods. Things continued on a downward turn when Hannah lectured Nick about his finances and about his general skills as an adult. Her comments specifically targeted Nick as a person and from viewers' perspectives, Nick did little to warrant Hannah's negativity.

Source: Netflix

Hannah Jiles commented on how she treated Nick Dorka on 'Love Is Blind.'

Hannah spoke to Us Weekly following Love Is Blind and admitted to the outlet that she knows she is blunt and that some people see her as rude. She added that, watching the season back, she now knows where she could have "eased up" on Nick in their conversations. But she also couldn't exactly explain why she treated Nick so poorly, at least as far as viewers are concerned.

"It was pretty obvious that we weren't gonna make it," Hannah said, of why they ended things ahead of the wedding. "I was talking to him horribly and I apologize for that, but I just can't believe he let me. I should not have done that, but he'd let me do it."

But Hannah didn't let it stop there. She also gave insight to how she views Nick as the recipient of her harsh words. Although she owned up to the way she spoke to Nick for much of their relationship outside of the pods, Hannah had some choice worlds when Us Weekly asked what she would say to Nick now, if given the chance.