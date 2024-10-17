Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Fans Slam Hannah for Outing Nick's Sexual Experiences on the Show 'Love Is Blind' fans slam Hannah Jiles for exposing her fiancé Nick Dorka's sexual experience on the show after he asked her not to. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 17 2024, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Fans of Love Is Blind are totally fed up with Hannah Jiles after her latest antics in Season 7 of the Netflix reality show. In Episode 10, during a 1920s-themed costume party, she can't resist oversharing about her and Nick Dorka's sex life with Ashley Adionser.

Hannah really crosses the line by deliberately discussing Nick's sexual preferences with Ashley — and to millions of viewers at home, no less! As more people watch the episode, it's no surprise she's getting called out for her decision to air such intimate details.

'Love Is Blind' fans slam Hannah for outing Nick's sexual experience on the show.

At the party, Hannah goes off about what her fiancé Nick likes and doesn't like in the bedroom, getting graphic and downright vulgar. It's so uncomfortable, as she basically throws him under the bus while mocking his preferences.

Now fans are calling Hannah out on social media for the double standard, noting that Nick would be heavily judged if he did the same thing to her. They're also criticizing the medical saleswoman for disregarding Nick's privacy by blabbing about his sexual experiences with several cameras rolling.

i wish hannah would have had this sex talk off camera 🫠 i know this is humiliating for nick #Loveisblind7 — severe (@_ayeYOshorty) October 16, 2024 Source: twitter

"If a man went on international TV and exposed what a woman does or doesn't do in bed, he'd be roasted by everyone, right?" a Reddit user pointed out. "Yet, Hannah just casually outed Nick's sexual inexperience to the world!" The OP continued, "Does she realize that his family, friends, clients — everyone — is now privy to something extremely personal and intimate? Plus, how awkward is it going to be for his parents, her parents?!"

"Is that what 'maturity' looks like? Personally, I feel if you're not satisfied with someone sexually, maybe you shouldn't be thinking about marriage in the first place," they stated. "What gives her the right to publicly out someone in such a humiliating way?"

Many in the comment section seem to echo the OP's sentiments, with one person calling it "incredibly disrespectful" for Hannah to treat the man she claims to love and plans to marry this way. "Whatever problems you have should be discussed between you and your partner. No one else should be in your very private intimate business," they said. "But since this is Hannah she did the MATURE thing and discussed this on national TV. I'm sure her actions on the show made her proud."

A second Redditor added, "She is absolutely vile and I can't believe she shared that knowing the cameras were rolling. She thought she would look cool dragging him for his sexual preferences. It's incomprehensible."

"The fact that he specifically asked her not to talk about it back during the vacation… yeah, she crossed a lot of lines," a third fan shared. "That's a big breach of a specifically voiced boundary within the relationship."

Someone else commented, "If I love and respect someone, the last thing I am going to do, is sit around a table of women on national TV and talk about what he can or can't do in the bedroom."

"To know that this was going to air… it's really invasive," a fifth Reddit user chimed in. She should at least apologize bc that's not OK.