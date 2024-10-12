Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind 'Love Is Blind' Star Nick Dorka Revealed a Bombshell Update About Him and Hannah Jiles (SPOILERS) Nick and Hannah got engaged in the pods in fall 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 12 2024, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 7 of Love Is Blind. Spoilers are an inevitable yet frustrating part of being a Love Is Blind fan. If you miss the season in real-time, you may as well not bother binging it later, as you will know who's married to who and who decided not to live in Holy Matrimony before you've even watched your first awkward pod meetup. While we as fans have accepted it comes with the territory of the Netflix competition being that girl, it's annoying when the spoiler comes from a cast member. You had one job!

Ahead of Love Is Blind's Season 7 finale, one of the season's stars, Nick Dorka, possibly slipped an update regarding his relationship with his fiancee, Hannah Jiles. Before fans could see if the controversial couple made it down the aisle, Nick shared some pertinent information that led us to believe he hasn't found a PR team yet. However, the reveal may not even be true, considering what he also revealed in the interview. So, are Hannah and Nick still together? Here's the scoop.

Are Nick and Hannah from 'Love Is Blind' still together?

Episodes 7-9 of Season 7 of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 9. During the episodes, Nick and Hannah were together and wondering if their connection would be enough for them to get married. That same week, Nick inadvertently revealed he and Hannah are married — or did he?

In the interview at LAX in Los Angeles, Calif. a reporter asked the LIB star if he felt the show should "vet" the cast members more before they're hired for the show amid several scandals coming out about multiple cast members while the season aired. He said that some cast members had a better experience in their quest for love than others.

The reporter then asked Nick why he chose Love Is Blind over other shows like The Bachelor. He replied that he was interested in being on The Bachelor despite already being spoken for. "That's next," he told the reporter. "Come on America. Vote me in."

When the reporter swiftly replies in the video, "I thought you were married, Nick?" the Netflix star sarcastically replies, "I am married." Not only did Nick's interview possibly spoil that he and Hannah get married in the Season 7 finale, but it also reveals they also possibly broke up after Season 7 wrapped.

'Love Is Blind' fans hope Nick and Hannah broke up after Season 7.

While Nick maintains (sort of) that he and Hannah are married, fans wouldn't be too heartbroken if they don't go the distance. Since they became engaged the pod reveal earlier in the season, many have wondered if they're compatible, with some slamming Hannah's red flags list for Nick and her claiming she got the "ick" after seeing Nick ride a fake duck with another woman.

The couple also debated over Nick's living arrangements and cleaning habits. On the show, the 28-year-old real estate agent admitted to living in his parents' basement. However, he confirmed to TMZ that he's since moved out since the show wrapped. Although fans aren't rooting for Hannah and Nick as much as other couples from the season, many of us still want to see how their wedding plays out, whether Nick spoiled it or not. The couple got engaged sight unseen in Fall 2023.