'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Calling Out Hannah Jiles for What They See As Her Biggest Red Flags

After the majority of Season 7 episodes of Love Is Blind dropped on Netflix, the results are in, and according to most fans, Hannah Jiles has a ton of red flags in her relationship with Nick Dorka that those same fans just can't ignore. Whether you see Hannah's point when it comes to Nick's finances, or his lack of abilities in the kitchen as an adult man, viewers have been talking about where they believe Hannah has gone wrong in this relationship.

It isn't unheard of for Love Is Blind cast members to come across in a negative light. Season 2's Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee received a similar fan reception when he was less than admirable during his relationship with then-fiancé Deepti Vempati. No one is comparing Hannah to Shake by any means, but for some, the signs of Hannah and Nick's failed relationship were there from day one, and some of those signs place Hannah at fault.

'Love Is Blind' fans think Hannah has a lot of red flags.

Even though Hannah made the decision to choose Nick over her other pod love interest, Leo Braudy, from the time she met Nick face to face, things went wrong. She commented on how different he looked than the way he described, and when they went on the couples' trip to Mexico, they had their first fight.

After they left Mexico, Hannah and Nick continued to have issues, which most of the time stemmed from Hannah's apparent judgments or criticisms about Nick. And according to some Love Is Blind fans, Hannah's red flags are piling up, so much so that ahead of the Season 7 finale and reunion, some who had taken her side versus Nick's are now very much "team Nick."

I’m sorry, Nick needs to call it. That duck scene was insufferable. Nick was being himself and Hannah was doing too much. She didn’t have to put him down like that. #LoveIsBlind7 #LoveIsBlind — TatayanaYomary (@TheTatyYomary) October 3, 2024

The story about Nick riding the duck has changed a bit.

After Nick rode a duck on the beach with another vacationer, an older woman, Hannah was offended. Nick had asked her to race him beforehand and she gave her blessing for him to do it on his own, but when the older woman joked that Hannah was "jealous," she took issue with that.

Later, Hannah told some of the other women about it, and at one point, Hannah claimed that the woman called her a "jealous b---h." Another time, when Hannah relayed the story, she left that part out. Some fans take this to mean they can't trust Hannah, even if editing might be to blame for this one.

Hannah is verbally abusive and sandwiches her abuse in “I love yous”. This poor man wth. Every time I think I can’t feel worse for Nick, Hannah makes sure I do. His mother’s Catholic prayers saved him from this girl💀#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind7 #LoveIsBlindS7 #loveisblindseason7 pic.twitter.com/cMgEXrUWgA — ♛ ✨Just as Advertised🤭🇻🇨 (@AquanxD) October 16, 2024

Some 'Love Is Blind' viewers have called Hannah "verbally abusive" towards Nick.

The way some viewers see it, the way Hannah talks to Nick, which is perceived as talking down to him by some, is considered "verbally abusive." Whether or not that's a stretch as far as Hannah's treatment of Nick goes, there's no denying that there is something negative said between them during every conversation.

Like when they went to an indoor ropes course. Afterward, they sat down to talk about how much fun it was, and when Nick admitted that Hannah makes him better, she replied in a way to turn it into a competition. And fans definitely clocked that.

Hannah is genuinely bitter because this man’s parents love him and he had the privilege to not struggle… #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind7 pic.twitter.com/r94XU3H8gP — Stitty (@itsstitty) October 16, 2024

Hannah might be the "mean girl" of Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.'

Hannah's behavior to the other women on Love Is Blind isn't in question here, though usually that's the kind of behavior to get a cast member labeled as the "mean girl." In this case, though, some fans believe she is the mean girl because of her "belittling" of Nick.

Hannah said that Katie is one of her best friends on 'Love Is Blind.'

After Nick spoke to Katie Bollinger, his other pod love interest, Hannah took an immediate issue with it. He claimed that Katie was actually her best friend and some fans took this to be a manipulation tactic from Hannah to control Nick.

I still can’t get over Hannah gaslighting Nick by saying Katie is her best friend in the whole wide world Lmfaooo like bitch you’ve known her as long as you’ve known him! You were just joking with Monica about killing her! 😒 #loveisblind #LoveIsBlind7 pic.twitter.com/mXBnraivXZ — 🌮🦄👑 LALITA🤓🔜 LAComicCon (@LalaizSoRandom) October 16, 2024

Another one of Hannah's red flags on 'Love Is Blind' involves a lack of accountability.

One big red flag that fans have noticed is her lack of accountability when it comes to treating Nick poorly or making comments that tear him down. One user wrote on X, "Hannah stormed into that apartment ready to pick a fight with Nick, realized that she was being ridiculous, took no accountability for the fact that she was being an unreasonable b---h and then says, 'I just wanna go to sleep.' Gaslighting."