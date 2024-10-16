Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Garrett Tells Taylor That His Mom Is Still "Struggling" With the 'Love Is Blind' Experiment (SPOILERS) "She may not want to be a part of it, but we can at least talk to her about it," Garrett tells Taylor about his mom, Dawn. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 16 2024, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 7 of Love Is Blind. As we all know, Love Is Blind moves at lightning speed. The contestants find themselves engaged just 10 days after first meeting, and then it's a whirlwind of wedding planning! This rapid progression raises numerous questions about the nature of their connections, especially considering that the pairs don't meet each other's families until they are nearly ready to exchange vows.

While most family meetings go well, not all encounters are as successful. For instance, in Season 7, we witness a particularly tough moment when Garrett Josemans' mom becomes visibly emotional about the swift pace of his engagement and conveys her disapproval of the unconventional experiment.

Garrett Josemans' mom doesn't approve of the 'Love Is Blind' experiment.

In Episode 7, Garrett brings Taylor home to meet his family. Right from the start, Garrett's mom, Dawn, expresses her concerns about the rapid pace of their relationship. She shares her worries, stating that she would hate to see either of them get hurt. Dawn reassures Taylor, saying, "We will grow to love you, too. Just, it's so fast."

She also takes the opportunity to ask the couple if they have discussed some of the more serious aspects of their future together, such as raising children. When Garrett confidently reassures her they have chatted about these important topics, Dawn can't help but tear up.

"It's such a big life decision to do it so fast. I don't want him hurt, and I'd hate to see you be hurt either," Dawn explains to Taylor. "I don't want to see either one of you go through it. I definitely don't want to see him go through it. I adore my son.”

The skepticism doesn't end with Dawn; the rest of Garrett's family shares similar concerns. His sister, DeAnna, points out how overwhelming the situation is for them, especially since this is their first and only chance to meet and spend time with Taylor before the wedding. Garrett's dad, Randy, adds that the couple is faced with making important decisions in an unusually short timeframe.

Taylor fully understands where Dawn and the rest of the family are coming from. She does her best to reassure them of her love for Garrett and her vision of a "beautiful, wonderful future" together.

However, despite their joint efforts to ease Dawn's worries, the situation doesn't seem to improve. In Episode 10, Garrett shares that his mom might not even attend their wedding, as she remains firmly opposed to the experiment. While at a calligraphy shop, the two prepare pieces to include as motivators for the letter-writing station at their wedding. This project holds special meaning for Taylor, who has countless love letters from her grandparents.

As they write, Taylor turns to Garrett and suggests they do something special for his parents, particularly for Dawn. Garrett acknowledges that while his mom may not want to be involved, he hopes they can find a way to make her feel included. "She will appreciate that thought, at the very least. She may not want to be a part of it, but we can at least talk to her about it," he says.

When Taylor asks if he thinks Dawn might skip the wedding, Garrett admits, "She's still struggling with it, but we can do something that would ... make her feel more a part of it and comfortable about it. I'm sure she'll love to have you as a daughter and will fully embrace that when that day comes."