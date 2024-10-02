Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Drama Unfolds as Tim Feels "Unheard" After Alex Shuts Him out on 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS) Alex and Tim from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' seem close to calling it quits. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 2 2024, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 7 of Love Is Blind. It's official: The pods are back and open for business! Season 7 of Love Is Blind kicks off with a bang and plenty of romantic connections. By the end of Episode 5, a total of seven couples get engaged, including Alexandra Byrd and Tim Godbee.

The two develop a strong bond and fall in love in the pods, but when they head to Mexico to spend more time together, their relationship starts to fall apart. So, what happened between Alex and Tim? Here's everything we know.

Source: Netflix

What happened between Alex and Tim on 'Love Is Blind'?

As of now, it's tough to pinpoint what exactly went wrong between Alex and Tim. While there have been some minor disagreements, their time with the other couples in Mexico reveals a clear tension, with some even picking up on the weird vibe between them.

The morning after partying with the other couples, Alex and Tim — who seemingly slept in separate rooms — meet to talk. Tim mentions that everything seemed fine when they left the party, but suddenly the mood shifted. He recalls asking Alex what was wrong, but she completely shut him out.

Source: Netflix

Alex explains that she's feeling a bit homesick and wasn't ready to discuss it at that moment. Tim apologizes for coming off as angry the night before, explaining that he felt ignored and unheard. He also mentions that he struggled to finish a sentence without her interrupting him. At one point during their off-camera argument, Alex allegedly covered his mouth with her hand, which he interpreted as an attempt to control him.

Tim emphasizes that he doesn't typically argue like this, and when he tried to step away, Alex kept insisting that his insecurities were talking. She feels he assumes too much about her thoughts and emotions, which frustrates her. In response, she felt belittled as he continued to raise his voice.

The web content strategist recalls that before he left the room during their fight, he told Alex, "I feel very unheard." He explains that his love language is listening, and he feels she hasn't heard anything he's said. While Alex acknowledges Tim's hurt, she struggles to find the right words to move past the drama. Still, she apologizes for her part in the argument and regrets shutting him out.

Tim expresses that he doesn't take lightly the implications she made about his character. He adds that he has to figure out how to get in a good space and place again where he can see Alex as his wife and the mother of his children.

As the episode nears its end, Alex asks where they stand now. Tim admits he's uncertain. When she questions whether they should continue sleeping in separate rooms, he finds it difficult to respond, having entered her room today with the intention that this would be their last conversation.