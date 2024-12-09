'The Ultimatum's Reunion Is Where the Real Drama Usually Happens for the Couples

Season 3 of The Ultimatum is plenty dramatic even without a reunion special for the couples to air out their dirtiest laundry. But when is The Ultimatum Season 3 reunion and when was it filmed? For some fans, that's the most important part of any season of a reality TV show. The reunion gives the cast the chance to address the season's drama and clear up whatever misconceptions viewers have.

For the third season of the Netflix reality show, that means finding out why Dave, Vanessa, Micah, and Chanel left so early into filming. It also means finding out where the couples are now. After The Ultimatum's season finale, viewers will have a better idea about who was together when filming wrapped. But that isn't always the same, come the reunion.

When is 'The Ultimatum' Season 3 reunion?

The timing for when The Ultimatum Season 3 premiered on Netflix works out perfectly for subscribers who don't want to wait until after the holidays to see the reunion. The reunion drops on the streaming platform the same time the finale does, on Dec. 18. So right after you fly through the finale episode, you'll be able to check out the reunion.

What is less clear is when The Ultimatum's reunion was filmed for Season 3. Reunions for Netflix shows don't typically air live, though that isn't out of the question. But if the reunion was filmed shortly after the season wrapped its initial episodes, then it was filmed in-studio in early 2024. But if Netflix allowed the cast to watch the season first, then that means the reunion might have been filmed a lot closer to the reunion's release date than that.

Vanessa and Dave will be at 'The Ultimatum' Season 3 reunion.

Just in case anyone is worried about not getting some clarity about the two couples who left filming shortly after the trial marriages began, they can breathe a sigh of relief. According to Vanessa on Instagram, she will be at the reunion to share more details about her and boyfriend Dave leaving early.