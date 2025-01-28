From Pods to Posts! Here's How to Follow the 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Cast on Instagram

Just three months after the dramatic Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion, the pods are officially opening again! That's right — Season 8 of the hit reality dating series premieres on Friday, February 14 (Valentine's Day, of course), and will follow a group of Minneapolis singles as they discover whether love is truly blind.

The upcoming season features a whopping 32 singles, the largest group yet! From plenty of interesting personalities to unexpected connections, there's a lot for longtime viewers to look forward to this season.

Here's what you need to know about the Season 8 cast of Love Is Blind, including how to find them on Instagram and keep up with what they're doing now!