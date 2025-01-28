From Pods to Posts! Here's How to Follow the 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Cast on Instagram
Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind' premieres Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, only on Netflix.
Just three months after the dramatic Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion, the pods are officially opening again! That's right — Season 8 of the hit reality dating series premieres on Friday, February 14 (Valentine's Day, of course), and will follow a group of Minneapolis singles as they discover whether love is truly blind.
The upcoming season features a whopping 32 singles, the largest group yet! From plenty of interesting personalities to unexpected connections, there's a lot for longtime viewers to look forward to this season.
Here's what you need to know about the Season 8 cast of Love Is Blind, including how to find them on Instagram and keep up with what they're doing now!
Adam
Adam is a 33-year-old fashion director and the co-owner of a men's clothing brand.
Follow him on Instagram: @adambevis5
Alex
Alex is a 29-year-old commercial real estate broker.
Follow him on Instagram: @iamalexbrown
Amanda
Amanda is a 43-year-old district retail manager.
Follow her on Instagram: @burkea32
Andrew
Andrew is a 27-year-old realtor.
Follow him on TikTok: @andy11cole
Ashley
Ashley is a 28-year-old client success manager.
Follow her on Instagram: @aesuter
Ben
Ben is a 28-year-old developer.
Follow him on Instagram: @benmezzenga
Benji
Benji is a 26-year-old entrepreneur and realtor.
Follow him on Instagram: @benjaminjbsmith
Brad
Brad is a 35-year-old dentist.
Follow him on Instagram: @dr_minneapolis
Brian
Brian is a 30-year-old wine bar owner.
Follow him on Instagram: @brian_sumption
Brittany
Brittany is a 35-year-old partnership executive.
Follow her on Instagram: @coachbdot
Casandra
Casandra is a 30-year-old hairstylist.
Follow her on Instagram: @casandraann_
Daniel
Daniel is a 30-year-old sales account executive.
Follow him on Instagram: @danielhastings_
David
David is a 35-year-old medical device salesman.
Follow him on Instagram: @davidbettenburg
Devin
Devin is a 29-year-old youth basketball director and coach.
Follow him on Instagram: @devbuck3
Hugo
Hugo is a 30-year-old marketing professional.
Follow him on Instagram: @hugo_orieny
Joey
Joey is a 35-year-old physician associate.
Follow him on Instagram: @joeykid34
Kylie
Kylie is a 28-year-old medical student.
Follow her on Instagram: @kylieschuelke
Lauren
Lauren is a 31-year-old educational saleswoman.
Follow her on Instagram: @laurenmariaobrien
Madison
Madison is a 28-year-old artist.
Follow her on Instagram: @mads.err
Mason
Mason is a 33-year-old cinematographer.
Follow him on Instagram: @masonhoracek
Meg
Meg is a 31-year-old oncology nurse.
Follow her on Instagram: @meggofueggo
Mo
Mo is a 35-year-old property manager.
Follow him on Instagram: @mondiaye08
Molly
Molly is a 30-year-old executive assistant.
Follow her on Instagram: @mollyrosemullaney
Monica
Monica is a 28-year-old digital marketing professional.
Follow her on Instagram: @the.monicadanus
Sara
Sara is a 29-year-old oncology nurse.
Follow her on Instagram: @saracarton_
Scott
Scott is a 34-year-old project manager.
Follow him on Instagram: @scottie_111
Taylor
Taylor is a 32-year-old colonoscopy nurse.
Follow her on Instagram: @t.haags
Tiera
Tiera is a 34-year-old marketing strategist.
Follow her on Instagram: @tierashavone
Tom
Tom is a 38-year-old management consultant.
Follow him on Instagram: @tomdann
Vanessa
Vanessa is a 31-year-old media planner.
Follow her on Instagram: @nessa.kala
Virginia
Virginia is a 34-year-old healthcare recruiter.
Follow her on Instagram: @theevirginiamiller
Yemi
Yemi is a 30-year-old product sales manager.
Follow her on Instagram: @yeminemi
