From Pods to Posts! Here's How to Follow the 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Cast on Instagram

Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind' premieres Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, only on Netflix.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Published Jan. 28 2025, 12:10 p.m. ET

'Love Is Blind' logo.
Source: Netflix

Just three months after the dramatic Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion, the pods are officially opening again! That's right — Season 8 of the hit reality dating series premieres on Friday, February 14 (Valentine's Day, of course), and will follow a group of Minneapolis singles as they discover whether love is truly blind.

The upcoming season features a whopping 32 singles, the largest group yet! From plenty of interesting personalities to unexpected connections, there's a lot for longtime viewers to look forward to this season.

Here's what you need to know about the Season 8 cast of Love Is Blind, including how to find them on Instagram and keep up with what they're doing now!

Adam

Adam from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Adam is a 33-year-old fashion director and the co-owner of a men's clothing brand.

Follow him on Instagram: @adambevis5

Alex

Alex from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Alex is a 29-year-old commercial real estate broker.

Follow him on Instagram: @iamalexbrown

Amanda

Amanda from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Amanda is a 43-year-old district retail manager.

Follow her on Instagram: @burkea32

Andrew

Andrew from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: ABC

Andrew is a 27-year-old realtor.

Follow him on TikTok: @andy11cole

Ashley

Ashley from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: ABC

Ashley is a 28-year-old client success manager.

Follow her on Instagram: @aesuter

Ben

Ben from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Ben is a 28-year-old developer.

Follow him on Instagram: @benmezzenga

Benji

Benji from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Benji is a 26-year-old entrepreneur and realtor.

Follow him on Instagram: @benjaminjbsmith

Brad

Brad from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Brad is a 35-year-old dentist.

Follow him on Instagram: @dr_minneapolis

Brian

Brian from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Brian is a 30-year-old wine bar owner.

Follow him on Instagram: @brian_sumption

Brittany

Brittany from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Brittany is a 35-year-old partnership executive.

Follow her on Instagram: @coachbdot

Casandra

Casandra from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Casandra is a 30-year-old hairstylist.

Follow her on Instagram: @casandraann_

Daniel

Daniel from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Daniel is a 30-year-old sales account executive.

Follow him on Instagram: @danielhastings_

David

David from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

David is a 35-year-old medical device salesman.

Follow him on Instagram: @davidbettenburg

Devin

Devin from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Devin is a 29-year-old youth basketball director and coach.

Follow him on Instagram: @devbuck3

Hugo

Hugo from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Hugo is a 30-year-old marketing professional.

Follow him on Instagram: @hugo_orieny

Joey

Joey from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Joey is a 35-year-old physician associate.

Follow him on Instagram: @joeykid34

Kylie

Kylie from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Kylie is a 28-year-old medical student.

Follow her on Instagram: @kylieschuelke

Lauren

Lauren from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Lauren is a 31-year-old educational saleswoman.

Follow her on Instagram: @laurenmariaobrien

Madison

Madison from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Madison is a 28-year-old artist.

Follow her on Instagram: @mads.err

Mason

Mason from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Mason is a 33-year-old cinematographer.

Follow him on Instagram: @masonhoracek

Meg

Meg from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Meg is a 31-year-old oncology nurse.

Follow her on Instagram: @meggofueggo

Mo

Mo from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Mo is a 35-year-old property manager.

Follow him on Instagram: @mondiaye08

Molly

Molly from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Molly is a 30-year-old executive assistant.

Follow her on Instagram: @mollyrosemullaney

Monica

Monica from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Monica is a 28-year-old digital marketing professional.

Follow her on Instagram: @the.monicadanus

Sara

Sara from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Sara is a 29-year-old oncology nurse.

Follow her on Instagram: @saracarton_

Scott

Scott from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Scott is a 34-year-old project manager.

Follow him on Instagram: @scottie_111

Taylor

Taylor from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Taylor is a 32-year-old colonoscopy nurse.

Follow her on Instagram: @t.haags

Tiera

Tiera from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Tiera is a 34-year-old marketing strategist.

Follow her on Instagram: @tierashavone

Tom

Tom from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Tom is a 38-year-old management consultant.

Follow him on Instagram: @tomdann

Vanessa

Vanessa from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Vanessa is a 31-year-old media planner.

Follow her on Instagram: @nessa.kala

Virginia

Virginia from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Virginia is a 34-year-old healthcare recruiter.

Follow her on Instagram: @theevirginiamiller

Yemi

Yemi from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Source: Netflix

Yemi is a 30-year-old product sales manager.

Follow her on Instagram: @yeminemi

