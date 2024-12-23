Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind' Paves the Way for True Love in the Twin Cities Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind' was filmed in Minneapolis. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 23 2024, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Although we've already been treated to two full seasons of Love Is Blind this year, we can't help but be greedy for more! The addictive Netflix reality dating series has quickly become our ultimate guilty pleasure, and we're eagerly counting down the days until those iconic pods open up again.

Thankfully, the wait won't be much longer! With the next season set to premiere in February 2025, we can finally get excited for what's to come. So, while we're patiently waiting, here's everything you need to know about Season 8 of Love Is Blind, including some juicy insider info on its filming locations.

Source: Netflix Three contestants — Alex, Brittany, and Joey — from Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'

What to know about the 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 filming locations!

During the Season 7 reunion of Love Is Blind, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey dropped some exciting news: Season 8 will premiere on Feb. 14, 2025 — yes, Valentine's Day! The couple also teased that this time, the singles will be coming from Minneapolis, setting the stage for a whole new chapter in the Love Is Blind universe.

So there you have it — Season 8 will be filmed in the vibrant city of Minneapolis, and it looks like the cast will be making stops at some of Minnesota's most popular spots. Fans in the Twin Cities are already buzzing about the filming, with several even spotting the production in action as early as March 2024.

According to The Minnesota Star Tribune, production crews were seen filming at local hotspots like Pryes Brewing and Luna + the Bear. Diners at Luna had to sign NDAs if they entered the restaurant while a couple from the show dined, as reported by a Star Tribune journalist who was there when the crew arrived.

On TikTok, a Minnesota-based travel creator known as @shelbycaraminnesota spotted the crew filming in the trendy North Loop district, even guessing which popular spots might play a role in the show's romance-filled drama.

Meanwhile, fans on the Love Is Blind subreddit have shared their own sightings. Some revealed that they spotted the crew filming at various locations around the area, including Travail, Earl Giles Distillery, BlackStack Brewing, and the organic café Parcelle.

A rumored cast member for Season 8 is apparently a walking red flag.

Earlier this year, on March 4, former Love Island USA contestant and TikTok creator Andy Voyen (@andyvoyen) shared some behind-the-scenes gossip about one of the rumored Season 8 contestants — and let’s just say, it's not looking great.

According to Andy, he received a text message that contained some pretty shocking claims. The message read, "There's a rumor that this guy named [blank] is filming for Love is Blind right now in Minneapolis. Apparently, he's dated a ton of women and has a reputation of being abusive, lying, cheating, tricking women into sleeping with him. All of the TikTok girls are rooting against him and posting about it."

While Andy didn't reveal the name of the individual in question, his followers quickly put on their detective hats and allegedly figured out that the rumored contestant might be Ben Mezzenga. "It's Ben Mezzenga," one user said. "One of his friends told me he's on the show."

Another TikToker echoed this sentiment, adding that a significant number of University of Minnesota athletes, including Ben Mezzenga, are well-known for their playboy reputations.