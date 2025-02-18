Amanda Left ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Without a Fiance — Is She Dating Anyone Now? Amanda joined the Netflix show's eighth season at the age of 43. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 18 2025, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The premise of Love Is Blind is to show that true, everlasting love won't discriminate based on someone's looks. Many of the show's most successful couples have admitted they weren't each other's type before entering the experiment, which goes to show that love will find you in ways you least expected. However, with the series' success has come complaints from fans regarding the age range producers tend to focus on.

Article continues below advertisement

Historically, Love Is Blind has followed singles in their 20s and early 30s who feel their current age is the right time for them to get married. However, in Season 8, one single proved you should never stop looking for your soulmate, no matter what your driver's license says. During the season, 43-year-old Amanda Burke became the show's oldest participant to enter the pods. The district retail manager and fitness guru turned heads, but, unfortunately, didn't leave with a ring. So, is Amanda dating anyone now? Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Amanda from 'Love Is Blind' dating anyone?

Amanda's age played a significant role in her decision making on Love Is Blind Season 8. The fierce Capricorn entered the pods knowing exactly what she was looking for in a partner. Amanda shared in her Love Is Blind bio (via Tudum) that she wanted to end her horrid dating app run and spend her time focusing on having an "organic, real-life meet-cute."

And while a show like Love Is Blind — where contestants can't see each other before they get engaged — makes having "organic" connections even more difficult, Amanda admitted her age also presented dating challenges. "I think sometimes my age can be a factor,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

While Amanda knew some men might be put off by her age, she continued dating and had a few potential fiances. Unfortunately, her connections fizzled out, and she wasn't among the six couples to get engaged after leaving the pods. As of this writing, Amanda doesn't appear to be dating anyone now. Her public Instagram doesn't show that there are any romantic prospects in her life at the moment. Most of the Minneapolis resident's posts include her working out at the gym or enjoying outings with friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda is happy she "took a chance" and went on 'Love Is Blind.'

While Amanda's time on Love Is Blind didn't result in her exiting the dating scene, she appears not to have any regrets about joining the show in Season 8. In January 2025, she confirmed she would be on the show by posting her cast photo on her Instagram and praising herself for taking a chance on love.