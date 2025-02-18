‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Knew Mason and Madison Wouldn’t Work Out After He Called Her “Megs” The 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 loverboy had more than one potential wife on his mind. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 18 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

If a new season of Love Is Blind doesn't have at least one memorable pod moment, can you really call it Love Is Blind? Since the altar-happy show aired in 2020, there have been several wild discussions in the pods, which is understandable. The Netflix show's unique dating opportunity requires contestants to go through multiple rounds of getting to know someone through their voice only, resulting in them having a better chance of choosing someone for a reason beyond their looks.

Season 8 of Love Is Blind followed one blossoming couple, Mason Horacek and Madison Errichello. Mason and Madison initially had a strong connection, but their love story was tainted when he also connected with Meg Fink. Fans could tell that the cinematographer was torn between the two women. However, Mason proved he was falling for both a little too hard, as he mixed up one of their names for the world to see in perpetuity. Here's what to know.

Did Mason call Madison "Megs" on 'Love Is Blind'?

In an early episode of Love Is Blind Season 8, Mason had a little freudian slip while chatting with Madison in the pods. During the scene, the daters wore glow-in-the-dark headphones as they admitted their feelings for one another — or, so we thought. Mason tells Madison in the pods that he feels "really happy right now," with her agreeing "me too." The adorable moment went left when he slipped up and said Meg's name instead of Madison's.

"I like you, Megs," Mason casually says.

Madison appeared not to have heard what her potential beau said and asked him "What's that?" Mason uses the opportunity to edit himself by answering "I like you" without saying neither Madison nor Meg's name. However, fans watching the show at home noticed the flub and discussed it on TikTok.

"I guess Mason will be filing single again this year," tax company H&R Block said as it entered the chat. "I was falling asleep and didn’t even catch this," another LIB fan said. "This was her villain origin story," a third fan said of Meg.

Some fans also wondered if Madison heard what Mason said during their date or if she was too in the moment to notice and thought he said her nickname, "Mads." Several fans predicted the former was true, since the artist made it a point to emphasize if her potential fiance wanted HER and not someone else. "Wait I feel like she totally caught it!" a viewer exclaimed. "The way she emphasized “me?!” and then just said 'really.'"

Are Mason and Madison together after 'Love Is Blind'?

As you can imagine, Mason confusing Madison's name with Meg's wasn't the beginning of their road to matrimony. During their time in the pods, Madison also found herself interested in Alex Brown while still trying to pursue Mason. Alex and Madison eventually go on a date and decide to be boyfriend and girlfriend. Mason, heartbroken by the reveal, attempts to date Meg, but also gets shot down.