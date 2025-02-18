Mason May Have Ruined Any Chance of Making It Out of the Pods Engaged on 'Love Is Blind' Mason has feelings for Madison and Megan. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Feb. 18 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Love Is Blind. Falling in love with a stranger through a wall isn't that hard. Just ask Mason from Love Is Blind Season 8. He falls for two women, Madison and Megan, while in the pods during the first several episodes, and he even appears to mix them up at one point. Still, fans want to know who Mason picks on Love Is Blind.

That is, if Mason really has the cards in his hand to do the picking. Madison and Meg are both very different women, but they both share the common thread of having feelings for Mason. For Meg, though, Mason is the only guy for her. When it comes to Madison, she has a thing for both Alex and Mason. OK, so maybe it is hard to fall in love in the pods, but Mason has a big choice to make.

Who does Mason pick on 'Love Is Blind'?

Although some Love Is Blind fans might be itching to know who Mason picks before they've finished the first six episodes, the answer is that Mason doesn't pick anyone. And that's because he doesn't really get the chance to. He claims to go all in with Madison, but she turns that back at him and she doesn't love that, to her, he seems to be playing both her and Meg at the same time.

As a result, Madison decides to pursue Alex only and to end things with Mason. After Mason claims to be there for Madison alone, he backtracks and tries to clear things up with Meg. But for her, having been told what happened with Madison, she doesn't want to feel like a second choice for the rest of her life. She leaves the pods single, and Mason has no choice but to do the same.

For what it's worth, though, Mason does have plenty of regrets about how things went down in the pods. He told Vulture that he regretted "sacrificing Meg" to tell Madison how he felt about her during a pod date. "Right when I said it, I just knew, 'Oh my God, you're sacrificing Meg by saying that. Why? Why did you say that?' And it just sucked," he told the outlet, about telling Madison he was committed to her. "I was in a situation where I felt like I should give something more, and that's what I did."

He also admitted that, even when he told Madison he was committed to her and all in, he wasn't so sure at the time. But he wanted to make a grand gesture to show that he was there for her, even if he was also still trying to pursue Meg at the same time. Regardless of his intentions, though, that didn't quite work out for him.

Did Mason call Madison "Megs" on 'Love Is Blind'?

Madison decides to pursue Alex instead of Mason because she believes Mason sort of played both herself and Meg while he dated them both in the pods. But there's also a chance that she heard Mason call her "Megs" during a date. At one point, while she and Mason are wearing headphones, he says, "I like you, Megs."