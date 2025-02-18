What Is a Cream Pie? Inside the Viral ‘Love Is Blind’ Exchange Between Mason and Madison The Season 8 sexual innuendo stunned many 'Love Is Blind' watchers. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 18 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Netflix/MEGA

Season 8 of Netflix's Love Is Blind is out to prove that folks shouldn't sleep on the Midwest. The new season is set in Minneapolis, Minn., and shows young singles hoping to make an everlasting love connection. However, devoted fans of the show know by now that chaotic moments will happen between the participants. The first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 8 debuted on Feb. 14, 2025.

The episodes opened in typical LIB fashion, with the participants having a series of pod dates where they find their potential partner sight unseen. Two daters in the pods, Mason Horacek, a 33-year-old cinematographer, and Madison Errichiello, a 28-year-old artist, hit it off quickly. So much so that they made a somewhat cringeworthy remark about cream pies in front of millions of viewers. But, does cream pie mean the same thing in Love Is Blind world? Let's find out!

What does cream pie mean on 'Love Is Blind'?

Now, I won't explain why someone saying cream pie would be controversial on a popular show like Love Is Blind. However, for those who really don't know what it means, the definition of the sexual act can be found here and isn't for innocent eyes. So, when Mason and Madison discussed cream pies on the show, fans were stunned, to say the least.

The sexual innuendo happened in Season 8, Ep. 4 after Mason told Madison in the pods that he felt he could commit to the bond they were building. He then asked her what she likes to eat, to which she replied, "I’m definitely a savory girl. I don’t usually have, like, a huge sweet tooth. Aside from a cream pie," adding, "I love cream pies."

Mason was taken aback by Madison's response but decided to continue playing into her innuendo with her. He responded to her saying she loves cream pies by telling her, "I do too. Let’s put it that way ... They’re great.”

Did Mason and Madison get engaged on 'Love Is Blind'?

Despite their shared love for dirty commentary, Mason and Madison eventually didn't go the distance on Love Is Blind Season 8. In addition to their connection, Mason also fell for Meg Fink, a 31-year-old nurse he connected with over conspiracy theories and aliens. Additionally, Madison became interested in Alex, a 29-year-old estate agent, causing another epic Love Is Blind love square.

The love square ended with Madison choosing Alex over Mason and dumping Mason as they stood next to an actual cream pie on their first date (lol!). However, she and Alex eventually broke up before leaving the pods.