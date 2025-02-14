What To Know About Where and When To Watch Every Season 8 Episode of 'Love Is Blind' 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 premiered on Netflix on Valentine's Day. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 14 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX

The only thing more important than knowing who is in the cast for a season of Love Is Blind is knowing when to watch new episodes. And the Love Is Blind Season 8 episode release schedule is easy to follow if you have followed all of the other seasons up until this point. And of course you have, because who doesn't believe in the power of true love through a wall?

Maybe all of the Love Is Blind relationships don't always work out, but that doesn't mean the show doesn't throw out some bangers in terms of dramatic episodes. And the couples that do work out after filming a season of the Netflix show give hope to viewers and other potential future cast members. So read on for everything to know about watching Season 8.

What is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 episode release schedule?

The schedule for Love Is Blind's eighth season is pretty straightforward. But, like other Netflix shows, you don't get all of the episodes at once. How else are you going to stress out and worry about the fate of your favorite couples? Luckily, it's not hard to remember when to watch each new batch of episodes, and the first batch should tide you over for at least a day.

The episode release schedule for Love Is Blind Season 8 is below: Feb. 14: Episodes 1-6

Feb. 21: Episodes 7-9

Feb. 28: Episodes 10-12

March 7: Episode 13 Sure, the episodes are spread out over the course of a month or so. But at least we get 13 episodes of drama, heartache, and professions of love, and that's what really matters.

When does the 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 finale premiere?

According to Netflix, the finale for Season 8 of Love is Blind drops on March 7. It's not clear if the reunion also premieres at that time, or if it drops at a later unspecified date. But either way, it's the episode to watch. The finale often determines which couples actually make it down the aisle, and which ones do, but don't end up actually saying "I do."

'Love Is Blind' episodes do not come out at 12 a.m. for everyone.