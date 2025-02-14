Does Monica and Joey's Romance Survive the Drama of 'Love Is Blind' Season 8? (SPOILERS) Joey and Monica are the first couple to get engaged in Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.' By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 14 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Episodes 1-6 of Love Is Blind Season 8. Valentine's Day is officially here, and whether you're riding solo, hanging with friends, or cuddling up with your boo, there's no shortage of things to do. And if you're in the mood for some TV, we've got great news: Season 8 of Love Is Blind is here to warm your heart!

Article continues below advertisement

The first six episodes are now available to stream on Netflix, and by the end of them, five couples are engaged. The first pair to take the plunge are Joey Leveille and Monica Danús. As longtime viewers eagerly await the rest of the season, many are just dying to know: Are Monica and Joey still together? Here's what we know!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Are Monica and Joey from 'Love Is Blind' still together?

At the time of writing, it's unclear whether Monica and Joey are still together after Love Is Blind. Reality TV contestants must follow strict rules, and dating shows like Love Is Blind usually require participants to keep their love lives under wraps until the finale airs.

This often means that the lovebirds can't be seen out in public together (unless they're in disguise, like many Bachelor contestants), and they're typically not allowed to post about each other on social media. Speaking of social media, though, it seems they are allowed to follow each other!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

In fact, Joey and Monica follow each other on Instagram. They've even liked a few of each other's posts, with interactions going back to early 2024. Monica's first like on Joey's page was on April 21, and her most recent was on November 8. Joey's first like on Monica's profile came on April 7, and his latest was on December 12, just a little over two months ago!

Article continues below advertisement

Now, while social media isn't always a reliable indicator of a couple's status, the fact that Monica and Joey follow each other and engage with each other's posts on Instagram is a positive sign. It suggests that, even if they're no longer together romantically, they seem to at least be on good terms!

Joey and Monica do make it to the altar on 'Love Is Blind.'

Although only the first six episodes have been released, a sneak peek of the upcoming ones does confirm that Monica and Joey make it to the altar. Whether they say "I do" is still a mystery, but we have a strong feeling that their love could last beyond the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

That said, it looks like drama is in their future because the preview hints at some tension between Joey and Monica. In one clip, Joey opens up about his OCD, but Monica brushes it off, claiming he's just letting his "mind spin." Later, a loved one of Monica's makes a shocking accusation, suggesting that Joey may not be as genuine as he appears. They even hint that Joey might be a "really good actor" who "knows what people want to hear."