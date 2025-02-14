Filming for Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind' Took Place More Than a Year Before the Premiere Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind' premiered on Feb. 14, 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 14 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Greg GAYNE/NETFLIX

Fans of Love Is Blind always look forward to seeing a new batch of singles in the pod every season, and Season 8 is no different. But for those who want to know more about the specifics behind the scenes, they might be wondering when Love Is Blind Season 8 was filmed. It marks the five year anniversary for the Netflix show, and it features the most singles so far at this point in the series.

For the most part, production doesn't share when seasons of Love Is Blind are filmed. Luckily, there are often some social media clues to go by that help paint a picture of when the contestants enter the pods, leave the pods, and head to the romantic getaways with their cell phones in tow. Season 8's cast members also inadvertently share some filming timeline details during the show.



When was 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 filmed?

Judging by what the singles say in the pods in Season 8 of Love Is Blind, the eighth installment of the Netflix reality dating show was filmed in the winter in early 2024. In Episode 5, Lauren and Dave meet in the pods for a romantic date. They say "Happy Valentine's Day" to each other, which lets viewers know that some of the filming took place in February 2024.

Then, when Taylor and Daniel meet outside of the pods after they get engaged, they talk about their future wedding. One of them mentions getting married in "mid-March." Again, that gives viewers a general timeline for the filming of Season 8. At the very least, we know that the season was filmed in February and March of 2024.



Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen told Netflix's Tudum that the dates in the pods last around 10 days total, with an initial period of speed dating of sorts. An entire season takes a reported 38 days to film. If that's the case, then filming for Season 8 might have begun a bit before Valentine's Day 2024 and lasted until around the middle or end of March 2024.

Where are the 'Love Is Blind' pods and hotels?

Although each season of Love Is Blind takes viewers to a new U.S. city to meet a cast from a pool of local singles, the pods themselves are in Santa Clarita, Calif. And the men and women stay in different hotels in Santa Clarita too. Viewers see inside what is called the women's hotel in Season 8, Episode 6, when Taylor and Daniel meet to discuss their relationship outside of the pods.

