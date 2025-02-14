Inside 'Love Is Blind's Taylor and Daniel's Relationship Status After Their Dramatic Meetup Taylor accuses Daniel of being dishonest with her in the pods. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 14 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 8. Out of the five couples that get engaged in Season 8 of Love Is Blind, one of them might be out before they even start to plan their weddings. After Taylor believes Daniel knew who she was before they met in the pods, she doesn't seem sure she can move forward with their relationship. So, are Daniel and Taylor still together after Love Is Blind?

Article continues below advertisement

They are the fourth couple to get engaged toward the end of the first batch of episodes that dropped on Netflix on Feb. 14. And, before they meet outside of the pods, they seem to have genuine love for each other. The day after they meet face to face, Taylor reveals that she thinks he lied about not knowing who she is. Where do they stand now?

Article continues below advertisement

Are Taylor and Daniel still together after 'Love Is Blind'?

It seems unlikely that Taylor and Daniel are still together after Love Is Blind. They aren't featured in the promo after Episode 6 that shows couples heading off for their group trip and then going home to meet their partners' families and friends. Instead, we see the other engaged couples get to know each other IRL. And on Instagram, it looks like Taylor and Daniel are completely out of each other's lives.

Taylor's Instagram wasn't updated from November 2023 until October 2024. And there is no indication that she and Daniel are together. His Instagram features a lot of the Christmas photos he talks about on the show, and after his own hiatus, he posted a solo Christmas card in December 2024. And his left ring finger is bare in the photo. Sure, those could just be indicators that Taylor and Daniel are keeping things under wraps and they're still romantically together, but that's unlikely.

Article continues below advertisement

When he and Taylor talk in the pods, he mentions wanting to be able to share his Christmas card photo tradition with a wife. Since she isn't in his photo from the year that Love Is Blind Season 8 filmed, and he doesn't have a ring on his finger, it's very likely that Taylor and Daniel split up after Love Is Blind.

Article continues below advertisement

Five couples get engaged during Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'

Some seasons of Love Is Blind have featured less than four engaged couples, while others included more than five. But five seems to be the sweet spot, especially if producers don't want to force things or make it hard for viewers to remember the names of the couples. Sometimes, there are couple swaps after everyone meets, but that's pretty rare.