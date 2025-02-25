Daniel and Taylor’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Romance Almost Ended Thanks to Instagram Daniel and Taylor's similarities on 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 went from adorable to alarming. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 25 2025, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 8. Season 8 of Love Is Blind was momentous for the Netflix hit series. The season, filmed in Minneapolis, Minn., marked five years of showing singles who quickly become engaged and married after agreeing to talk to a stranger through a wall. While the series was a milestone on Love Is Blind, the show's crux, including the inevitable drama, remained at the forefront as the season progressed.

The first six episodes of the season ended with a significant cliffhanger when one couple, Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag, hit a bump in the road. Although the pair connected early on, Taylor was convinced the bond they built was more than just bonding over similar interests. She accused Daniel of taking a page from You's Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) guidebook by stalking her Instagram before they entered the pods. Let's discuss.

Daniel and Taylor nearly broke up after she accused him of following her on Instagram before 'Love Is Blind.'

Daniel and Taylor instantly connected when they met via the pods on Love Is Blind. Their shared love for their families, Taco Bell, and all things Christmas initially made them and fans watching at home convinced they were supposed to be together. However, after listening to her potential husband talk more, Taylor's eyebrows were raised, and she questioned if Daniel was meant for her or had been collecting data on her all along. At the end of Season 8, Ep. 6, she confronted him about the coincidences.

After sharing with producers that she believed Daniel may have been one of her Instagram followers, Taylor confronted him and said she thought he saw her profile ahead of the show, where her affinity for Christmas and Taco Bell was on full display. He denied intentionally seeing Taylor's Instagram profile before entering Love Is Blind but later said it was "possible" for him to scroll past her page. I mean, they do live in the same city, after all.

As Taylor searched for answers, a producer returned her phone so she could check her followers on the app. She realized Daniel wasn't one of her followers and quickly apologized. He supported her quest for the truth and validated her concerns, proving his interest in her even more. However, Daniel clarified that he would've never betrayed Taylor or the Love Is Blind team's trust.

"I’d be the s---tiest of people if I went through that whole thing knowing what you looked like and not telling anybody,” he told her. “And I hope you know I’m not that person.”

Daniel and Taylor reportedly got married after 'Love Is Blind' Season 8.

Taylor and Daniel moved forward with their relationship as their season progressed. After meeting in person, they got engaged and spent time getting to know each other. They were pleasantly surprised that their connection was the same outside the pods. "I have never laid this kind of groundwork in a relationship in the past," Taylor told Daniel on the show.