Wait, Did Daniel Really Know What Taylor Looked Like Before 'Love Is Blind' Season 8? Taylor thinks Daniel found her on Instagram before filming. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 14 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 8. In a Love Is Blind first, Season 8's Taylor is convinced that her fiancé Daniel already knew who she was and what she looked like prior to filming. She says during Episode 6 that she thinks Daniel requested to follow her on Instagram a couple of months before filming. Says she is "fairly positive" that Daniel is the person who requested to follow her.

But did Daniel know who Taylor was before Love Is Blind Season 8? Technically, it's not out of the realm of possibilities for any of the singles on the show to have crossed paths at some point since each season is filmed in one city or general metro area. But, according to Taylor, this goes much deeper than that, and it's a bit unsettling for her.

Did Daniel know who Taylor was before 'Love Is Blind' Season 8?

During the final minutes in Season 8, Episode 6, Taylor explains to producers the day after she met Daniel in person that she felt she recognized him when she saw him for the first time. She then says that she believes he is the same person who found her on Instagram and requested to follow her just a couple of months before she left Minneapolis to film in the pods.

"When the doors first opened and I saw Daniel, I thought, 'he's so familiar to me,' but I couldn't place it," Taylor explains. "Is he familiar because I've pictured his face through a wall 15 million times? Is he familiar because I've heard his voice? I have this, like, overwhelming feeling that when the doors opened last night, that was not the first time that he saw me."

But when she confronts Daniel about it, he essentially denies that he requested to follow her. He says that he does not follow her on Instagram, and when she asks about his main picture on Instagram, his description is a bit off from what she describes, though not altogether different. It sounds like Taylor could be right in her gut feeling, even if Daniel didn't intend to meet her in the pods after the Instagram debacle. Plus, there is a moment in the pods where he outright asks what her Instagram handle is.

Taylor might not trust Daniel enough to marry him on 'Love Is Blind.'

Although Daniel doesn't think he is the person Taylor believes him to be based on Instagram, she might not be able to trust him, moving forward. Although they get engaged in Season 8, she is now second guessing everything. She worries that Daniel used her Instagram content and interests to get closer to her in the pods.