The Big Reveal! Here's Who Gets Engaged on Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS) Will any of these engaged couples prove that love really is blind? By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 14 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Episodes 1-6 of Love Is Blind Season 8. One thing longtime Love Is Blind viewers can always count on each season — aside from the juicy drama and those highly anticipated face-to-face meetings — is discovering who gets engaged! After all, that's the whole reason we're here, right? To see if these singles can really find love without ever laying eyes on each other!

Season 8 of Netflix's hit reality dating show delivers just that, seeing as five couples leave the pods engaged and ready to walk down the aisle. Curious to know which couples are eager to say "I do"? Keep scrolling to find out!

Who gets engaged in Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind'?

Joey and Monica get engaged first on Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind.'

Source: Netflix

The first couple to take the next step and get engaged in Season 8 of Love Is Blind is none other than Joey Leveille and Monica Danús! While their time in the pods doesn't get as much screen time as some of the others, it's clear these two only have eyes for each other. It's no secret that the first couple to lock it down often has the best shot at lasting beyond the show, though we know Love Is Blind can throw some serious curveballs.

A sneak peek into the upcoming episodes reveals some tension between them. Monica appears to dismiss Joey's OCD, and one of her loved ones makes a jaw-dropping claim that Joey might not be as genuine as he seems. We'll have to wait and see what happens next, but the preview offers fans an optimistic revelation: Monica and Joey are seen standing at the altar on their wedding day!

Ben and Sara get engaged, despite their many differences.

Source: Netflix

Next, we've got Ben Mezzenga and Sara Carton! These two defy so many expectations as they work through their (multiple) differences to make their engagement last. While they may not see eye to eye on everything, they're trying to make it work — starting with their differing views on religion. Ben's a Catholic who never misses a Sunday mass, while Sara's on the hunt to find a church that welcomes everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community.

But that's not all: Sara is fiercely outspoken on political, social, and human rights issues, with Black Lives Matter being a cause close to her heart. Meanwhile, Ben admits he usually steers clear of these conversations since they don't impact him directly — though he's open to learning more.

Dave and Lauren face challenges after they get engaged.

Source: Netflix

After a wild love triangle in the pods, Dave Bettenburg proposes to Lauren O'Brien, and she accepts — but their engagement already seems to have plenty of cracks. Let's talk about that triangle — Lauren had to endure Dave's other connection, Molly, bragging about their "spark" and insisting that she and Dave were meant to be.

Naturally, Lauren spirals, and when she confronts Dave, he tells her he doesn't want to be involved in "girl drama" — but Lauren isn't having it. She calls him out, telling him it's not drama; it's about him making a choice and not leading them both on. He eventually picks her, but let's be real — it doesn't seem like a happily ever after is in their future.

Fast forward to a preview of the next episodes, and things get even messier. Dave casually drops that he "hates" Lauren's "new hair," and later, Lauren is seen crying to him, saying she feels "helpless." Yikes!

But the real shocker comes at the end of the preview. Dave says, "You guys were clearly seeing each other," and Lauren responds, "I'm not trying to hide anything. Like, I'm so honest with you." Then, bam, the bombshell: "He said they literally had sex within 48 hours of going on this experiment." OK, what?! We don't know for sure what's going on, but it's definitely stirring up some major drama.

Daniel and Taylor face a troubling setback just a day after their engagement.

Source: Netflix

At first glance, Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag seem like a perfect match, but just when it looks like they're smooth sailing, a shocking twist threatens to derail everything. Just one day after getting engaged, Taylor drops a disturbing claim: A couple of months ago, she got a follow request on Instagram — and she's convinced it came from Daniel.

"I believe he knew exactly what I looked like the entire time we were talking through the wall," Taylor tells the cameras, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. Daniel enters the scene, and the couple has an intense conversation about the unsettling accusation — but just as things are about to get real, Episode 6 ends on a cliffhanger. Ugh, the suspense is killing us, but this seems like a major dealbreaker!

Devin and Virginia are a perfect match on 'Love Is Blind.'

Source: Netflix

Last but certainly not least, Devin Buckley and Virginia Miller also get engaged! Despite initially connecting with Brittany, the basketball coach eventually realizes that he's got his sights set on Virginia and only Virginia.

These lovebirds seem to be completely in love with each other, and based on the preview for upcoming episodes, it looks like their bond is only getting deeper. Devin sweetly tells Virginia, "You make love so easy," while Virginia gushes, calling him her "new twin." Cue the heart eyes!

