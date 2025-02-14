'Love Is Blind' Fans Want To Know Which of Daniel's Christmas Cards Got Him in Trouble Daniel is apparently a big fan of Christmas. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 14 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Love Is Blind. During the first batch of Season 8 episodes of Love Is Blind, one of the guys, Daniel, talks about his love of Christmas. In fact, he loves the holiday so much that it has become a running gag for him to make intricate Christmas cards each year featuring a photo of himself, alone. The plan for him is to eventually add a wife and kids to the cards, and he hopes Taylor could fill the role of the wife part.

Article continues below advertisement

And, despite Taylor questioning Daniel about his motives in Episode 6, he was not lying about the Christmas card thing. His Instagram is full of photos from past Christmas seasons that show him in various festive clothes and settings. But after Taylor calls him out for one such photo being recognizable to her from an account that tried to follow her before filming, it’s clear that his Christmas cards could ruin everything for him.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel from 'Love Is Blind' has Christmas cards every year.

Even though Daniel ends up getting engaged to Taylor on Love Is Blind, he talks about his Christmas cards with other women in the pods too. Maybe he hopes it will endear them to him. In a way, though, it works, because Taylor falls for him and they are the fourth couple that gets engaged during Season 8.

On Instagram, Daniel has several Christmas cards from over the years that prove he wasn't just trying to seem cute and unique when he mentioned his cards to the ladies. One post features Daniel in a bathtub covered in bubbles, including a foamy Santa-like beard. Another one shows Daniel in a kitchen covered in flour with Christmas cookie baking supplies in front of him.

Article continues below advertisement

His 2023 Christmas card post shows him in an orange jumpsuit behind candy cane jail bars. And his 2024 post, which was made after filming for Love Is Blind ended, has Daniel dressed as a James Bond type of Santa with the caption "Christmas Card 2024 is Claus… Santa Claus, reporting for OPERATION SNOWFALL."

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel's love of Christmas helped him bond with Taylor.

One of the things that Daniel and Taylor bond over on Love Is Blind is their shared love of Christmas. But it's also Christmas that jogs a memory for Taylor after she meets Daniel outside of the pods. She tells him that she recognized him from the profile photo of an account that requested to follow her months before filming began.

Article continues below advertisement

The situation makes her feel uncomfortable and suspicious of her new fiancé. The photo she describes places Daniel in front of a fireplace with Christmas gear on. And there is a photo of just that on his Instagram today. While Daniel doesn't admit to knowing what Taylor looked like prior to meeting her, it's not a good look for him.