'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Ready for the Season 8 Reunion and for Some Answers Too

The reunion was filmed after the season ended.

The Love Is Blind reunion is the most wonderful time of the season for most fans. Sure, the episodes leading up to it include romance and drama between couples and exes, but the reunion is the episode that, to some, matters the most. And the Season 8 Love Is Blind reunion might serve some drama in the best possible way.

So, when is the reunion and what can you expect from the Season 8 cast members all back together with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey present to bring out the best and worst in them? According to the teaser for the reunion special, which drops on Netflix after the Season 8 finale, there will be blood. OK, not really. But there will be tons of drama.



The 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 reunion promises some major surprises.

The reunion premieres on Sunday, March 9, two days after the finale drops. In a teaser that Netflix released ahead of the reunion, there could be some new developments among the cast, the likes of which viewers haven't seen yet. Because, according to Vanessa in the teaser, even she was surprised by some things that went down when they filmed the reunion special.

"You'd think after eight seasons that we've seen it all, but even I am still surprised at some of the revelations that come to light," Vanessa says in the teaser. Then, Nick starts to say a few would-be spoilers that include Madison from Season 8 and a mysterious "special announcement." But Vanessa stops him before he can say anything else about either topic.

Is the reunion for 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 live?

In the past, some Netflix reality shows have featured reunion specials live on the streaming platform. For the reunion after Love Is Blind Season 8, however, the special was filmed ahead of time. How far ahead of time is a little unclear. But, because it isn't live, viewers will at least (hopefully) be free from any buffering issues that come with tons of subscribers trying to stream the same live feed at once.