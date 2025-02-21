Virginia Drops a Prenup Bomb on Devin on 'Love Is Blind' and She Needs It To Move Forward Devin tells Virginia he might have to think about the prenup. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 21 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Love Is Blind. For some Love Is Blind fans, Virginia and Devin might be the least problematic couple of Season 8. But when Virginia mentions getting a prenup after they leave their romantic getaway following their time in the pods, it causes Devin to pause for a minute. Clearly, he hadn't considered this as a possibility, but it's something that's important to Virginia.

A prenuptial agreement is for couples who want to make sure they agree, ahead of tying the knot, that neither of them will be taken to the cleaners in the event that their marriage doesn't work out. In most cases, and in the one Virginia explains she wants, the individuals leave the marriage with what they entered it with and nothing that belongs to the other person.

Virginia wants a prenup with Devin on 'Love Is Blind.'

Virginia and Devin share their homes with each other in Episode 8, after they get back from their trip. Virginia mentions plans to find a place together that will belong to both of them rather than them relocating to one of their homes permanently. And it's at that moment that Virginia casually brings up the prenup she hopes to get before they say "I do."

"I think I would be most comfortable having separate accounts," Virginia explains to Devin, as they discuss how money will work in their marriage. "Even, like, a prenup. I think we can kind of work out the details of it, obviously, but I think that, like, I don't know… Obviously I feel like, in divorce, the worst possible thing happened, right? Worst case scenario is just people leave with what they came with."

Source: Netflix

Devin and Virginia's discussion about finances is important. It's one of the more crucial conversations that the couples should get into before they make the commitment of getting married. But, instead of the discussion assuring Virginia and Devin of their financial future together, the prenup of it all might be a deal-breaker for one of them.

What is Virginia's job on 'Love Is Blind'?

Virginia is very goal and career-minded, and she even tells Devin that she wants to be a millionaire someday. She admits that "it won't be through salary," and will instead be through investments and other financial decisions. But, outside of Love Is Blind, Virginia does have a career as a healthcare recruiter.

According to Salary.com, the base level salary for a healthcare recruiter in Minneapolis, where Virginia lives, can range from $91,000 to $114,000. Of course there is no guarantee what Virginia makes, but she seems to be financially-minded, especially when it comes to her marriage.